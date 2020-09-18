Homicide: 7000 Block of Blair Road, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Thursday, September 17, 2020, in the 7000 block of Blair Road, Northwest.

At approximately 11:41 pm, members of the Fourth District responded to the listed location for the report of the sound of gunshots. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male, conscious and breathing, suffering from a gunshot wound. Upon canvassing the area, officers located a second adult male victim, unconscious and unresponsive, in the 7000 block of 5th Street, Northwest. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and determined that the second adult male victim displayed no signs consistent with life. The victim remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. The first adult male victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The decedent has been identified as 38 year-old Phillip Roache, of Waldorf, MD.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for any homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.