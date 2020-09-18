Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo wins 2019-20 Kia NBA Most Valuable Player Award
1955-56 – Bob Pettit, St. Louis
1977-78 – Bill Walton, Portland
1999-00 – Shaquille O’Neal, L.A. Lakers
1956-57 – Bob Cousy, Boston
1978-79 – Moses Malone, Houston
2000-01 – Allen Iverson, Philadelphia
1957-58 – Bill Russell, Boston
1979-80 – Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, L.A. Lakers
2001-02 – Tim Duncan, San Antonio
1958-59 – Bob Pettit, St. Louis
1980-81 – Julius Erving, Philadelphia
2002-03 – Tim Duncan, San Antonio
1959-60 – Wilt Chamberlain, Philadelphia
1981-82 – Moses Malone, Houston
2003-04 – Kevin Garnett, Minnesota
1960-61 – Bill Russell, Boston
1982-83 – Moses Malone, Philadelphia
2004-05 – Steve Nash, Phoenix
1961-62 – Bill Russell, Boston
1983-84 – Larry Bird, Boston
2005-06 – Steve Nash, Phoenix
1962-63 – Bill Russell, Boston
1984-85 – Larry Bird, Boston
2006-07 – Dirk Nowitzki, Dallas
1963-64 – Oscar Robertson, Cincinnati
1985-86 – Larry Bird, Boston
2007-08 – Kobe Bryant, L.A. Lakers
1964-65 – Bill Russell, Boston
1986-87 – Magic Johnson, L.A. Lakers
2008-09 – LeBron James, Cleveland
1965-66 – Wilt Chamberlain, Philadelphia
1987-88 – Michael Jordan, Chicago
2009-10 – LeBron James, Cleveland
1966-67 – Wilt Chamberlain, Philadelphia
1988-89 – Magic Johnson, L.A. Lakers
2010-11 – Derrick Rose, Chicago
1967-68 – Wilt Chamberlain, Philadelphia
1989-90 – Magic Johnson, L.A. Lakers
2011-12 – LeBron James, Miami
1968-69 – Wes Unseld, Baltimore
1990-91 – Michael Jordan, Chicago
2012-13 – LeBron James, Miami
1969-70 – Willis Reed, New York
1991-92 – Michael Jordan, Chicago
2013-14 – Kevin Durant, Oklahoma City
1970-71 – Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Milwaukee
1992-93 – Charles Barkley, Phoenix
2014-15 – Stephen Curry, Golden State
1971-72 – Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Milwaukee
1993-94 – Hakeem Olajuwon, Houston
2015-16 – Stephen Curry, Golden State
1972-73 – Dave Cowens, Boston
1994-95 – David Robinson, San Antonio
2016-17 – Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City
1973-74 – Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Milwaukee
1995-96 – Michael Jordan, Chicago
2017-18 – James Harden, Houston
1974-75 – Bob McAdoo, Buffalo
1996-97 – Karl Malone, Utah
2018-19 – Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee
1975-76 – Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, L.A. Lakers
1997-98 – Michael Jordan, Chicago
2019-20 – Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee
1976-77 – Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, L.A. Lakers
1998-99 – Karl Malone, Utah