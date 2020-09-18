Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 692 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,967 in the last 365 days.

Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo wins 2019-20 Kia NBA Most Valuable Player Award

1955-56 – Bob Pettit, St. Louis

1977-78 – Bill Walton, Portland

1999-00 – Shaquille O’Neal, L.A. Lakers

1956-57 – Bob Cousy, Boston

1978-79 – Moses Malone, Houston

2000-01 – Allen Iverson, Philadelphia

1957-58 – Bill Russell, Boston

1979-80 – Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, L.A. Lakers

2001-02 – Tim Duncan, San Antonio

1958-59 – Bob Pettit, St. Louis

1980-81 – Julius Erving, Philadelphia

2002-03 – Tim Duncan, San Antonio

1959-60 – Wilt Chamberlain, Philadelphia

1981-82 – Moses Malone, Houston

2003-04 – Kevin Garnett, Minnesota

1960-61 – Bill Russell, Boston

1982-83 – Moses Malone, Philadelphia

2004-05 – Steve Nash, Phoenix

1961-62 – Bill Russell, Boston

1983-84 – Larry Bird, Boston

2005-06 – Steve Nash, Phoenix

1962-63 – Bill Russell, Boston

1984-85 – Larry Bird, Boston

2006-07 – Dirk Nowitzki, Dallas

1963-64 – Oscar Robertson, Cincinnati

1985-86 – Larry Bird, Boston

2007-08 – Kobe Bryant, L.A. Lakers

1964-65 – Bill Russell, Boston

1986-87 – Magic Johnson, L.A. Lakers

2008-09 – LeBron James, Cleveland

1965-66 – Wilt Chamberlain, Philadelphia

1987-88 – Michael Jordan, Chicago

2009-10 – LeBron James, Cleveland

1966-67 – Wilt Chamberlain, Philadelphia

1988-89 – Magic Johnson, L.A. Lakers

2010-11 – Derrick Rose, Chicago

1967-68 – Wilt Chamberlain, Philadelphia

1989-90 – Magic Johnson, L.A. Lakers

2011-12 – LeBron James, Miami

1968-69 – Wes Unseld, Baltimore

1990-91 – Michael Jordan, Chicago

2012-13 – LeBron James, Miami

1969-70 – Willis Reed, New York

1991-92 – Michael Jordan, Chicago

2013-14 – Kevin Durant, Oklahoma City

1970-71 – Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Milwaukee

1992-93 – Charles Barkley, Phoenix

2014-15 – Stephen Curry, Golden State

1971-72 – Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Milwaukee

1993-94 – Hakeem Olajuwon, Houston

2015-16 – Stephen Curry, Golden State

1972-73 – Dave Cowens, Boston

1994-95 – David Robinson, San Antonio

2016-17 – Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City

1973-74 – Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Milwaukee

1995-96 – Michael Jordan, Chicago

2017-18 – James Harden, Houston

1974-75 – Bob McAdoo, Buffalo

1996-97 – Karl Malone, Utah

2018-19 – Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee

1975-76 – Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, L.A. Lakers

1997-98 – Michael Jordan, Chicago

2019-20 – Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee

1976-77 – Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, L.A. Lakers

1998-99 – Karl Malone, Utah

You just read:

Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo wins 2019-20 Kia NBA Most Valuable Player Award

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.