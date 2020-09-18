Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Area residents encouraged to attend Hwy 68 Minneota to Marshall online open house (Sept. 18, 2020)

WILLMAR, Minn. – MnDOT District 8 is encouraging area residents to attend the Highway 68 Minneota to Marshall online open house.

MnDOT is making improvements to approximately eleven miles of Highway 68 from North Grant Street in Minneota to the Redwood River in Marshall in 2022.  These improvements include drainage improvements and widening of the existing shoulders.  Drainage improvements near Porter are also included in the project.  This project is expected to be completed in one construction year.  Traffic will be detoured during different construction stages.

A map showing Hwy 68 Minneota to Marshall project work zone and large culvert replacement locations

Following guidance from state health officials about protecting the health and well-being of Minnesotans and preventing further spread of COVID-19, MnDOT District 8 is offering an online open house for the Highway 68 project from September 18 through October 2. The open house will remain on the project webpage after October 2, but comments will have to be submitted through the project webpage or by contacting Project Manager Chris Nienaber.

The Highway 68 online open house allows participants the opportunity to learn more about the project, view the current project layout, ask questions and give feedback. The open house is posted on the project webpage. Community members are invited to attend as it is convenient for them. 

Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) invites and encourages participation by all. We believe everyone should have an equal opportunity to enjoy the programs, services and activities we provide.

