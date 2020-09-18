Press Release - FAA Proposes $95,000 Civil Penalty Against Western Global Airlines

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
WASHINGTON The U.S. Department of Transportations Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) proposes a $95,000 civil penalty against Western Global Airlines of Estero, Fla., for alleged drug and alcohol testing violations.

Western Global records show a company employee refused to undergo a random drug test. The company removed him from his safety-sensitive duties, had him evaluated by a substance abuse professional, and returned him to duty.

The directive from the substance abuse professional was to conduct monthly follow-up tests on the employee for drug and alcohol use, amounting to 12 drug tests and 12 alcohol tests, beginning in the month the employee returned to duty. However, during the 11 months after the employee returned to work, Western Global only conducted three drug tests and three alcohol tests, the FAA alleges.

Without carrying out the required follow-up testing, Western Global allowed the employee to perform safety-sensitive work in connection with scheduled air-carrier operations, the FAA alleges.

Western Global Aviation has been in communication with the FAA about the case.

