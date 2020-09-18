Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Hwy 58/Plum Street reopens in downtown Red Wing near building damaged by crash (Sept. 18, 2020)

RED WING, Minn. – A detour on Hwy 58 in downtown Red Wing has been lifted and traffic has resumed today (Sept. 18) on the road, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Motorists should be alert that the Hwy 58 southbound parking lane and sidewalk are closed adjacent to the building at Hwy 58 (Plum Street) and West Third Street. Motorists should be alert to local street and sidewalk closures related to the building’s repair.

The Hwy 63 slip ramp has also reopened for southbound motorists exiting from the Red Wing Bridge into downtown Red Wing at Hwy 58. That ramp had been closed during the detour.

Repair work has begun on the building at Hwy 58 (Plum Street) and West Third Street. A vehicle crashed into the building on Sept. 2 and damage had forced the closure of this intersection.

MnDOT urges motorists to always be attentive, drive with caution, slow down in work zones and never enter a road blocked with barriers or cones.

For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit 511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store. You can also get updates and activities in southeastern Minnesota by joining the MnDOT Southeast Facebook group at facebook.com/groups/MnDOTsoutheast.

