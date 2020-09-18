Bridge work begins next week on I-25 southbound near Lincolnway

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Starting Monday, motorists on I-25 southbound in Cheyenne should expect potential delays as maintenance crews with the Wyoming Department of Transportation work on bridge repairs.

The southbound passing lane (left lane) between mile markers 8.9-9.14 will be closed through the week as crews work on the structure repairs, which includes slab and deck surface repair work.

Motorists on I-25 southbound next week should be ready to slow down for the lane closure and stay alert for workers and equipment close to the roadway. Keep in mind the work zone is close to high-traffic areas like the I-25/U.S. Highway 30 (Lincolnway) interchange as well as the I-25/Interstate 80 interchange.

A width restriction of 14.5 feet will be in place, so oversized loads will need to find alternative routes. Unlike similar work that occurred in this area last month, this project will not affect interstate on- and off-ramps within the work zone. All project schedules are subject to change, including due to inclement weather or material and equipment availability.

For information about this news release, contact WYDOT District 1 public information specialist Jordan Achs at (307) 745-2142.