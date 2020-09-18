U.S. 1/U.S. 322 Intersection Restrictions at Night Next Week for Traffic Signal Improvement in Concord Township

King of Prussia, PA — Motorists in Concord Township, Delaware County, will encounter lane closures at night next week during construction to improve the traffic signals at the U.S. 1/U.S. 322 (Conchester Highway) Intersection, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

Lane closures with flaggers will be in place on both roadways at the intersection on Tuesday, September 22, and Wednesday, September 23, from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning during the installation of new signals. Similar lane closures may also be in place Thursday, September 24, from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, if weather causes any delays or cancellations during the initial two nights of construction.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time for travel through the work area or to use an alternate route as significant backups are expected in both directions.

The work is part of the ongoing project to widen and reconstruct a U.S. 322 (Conchester Highway) from U.S. 1 (Baltimore Pike) to Clayton Park Drive in Concord Township. The project is scheduled to be completed in late 2020.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signage and relevant training.

J.D. Eckman, Inc. of Atglen, Chester County, is the general contractor on the project which is financed with 80 percent federal and 20 percent state funds.

For more information and to sign up for email alerts about the project, go to us322conchester.com.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

