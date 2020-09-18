Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 713 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,955 in the last 365 days.

PennDOT Announces Achievements in the Realm of Highly Automated Vehicles

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced recent achievements reflecting leadership in the realm of Highly Automated Vehicles (HAV) in Pennsylvania and the nation.

"As automated and connected vehicle technologies advance, it's critical that we ensure they develop safely and in partnership with these companies," said PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian. "I'm proud of the leadership that we and our partners at the state, in academia and the industry are showing as we move Pennsylvania into the future."

At the center of the department's efforts is the development of testing guidance for automated vehicle stakeholders. Following discussions and meetings with the state's Autonomous Vehicle Policy Task Force and more than a dozen automated vehicle technology companies, PennDOT issued updates to its guidance to enhance safety oversight of HAVs in Pennsylvania. This months-long effort included several rounds of internal and external reviews, and roughly 40 hours of discussions with the testers. The changes reflect advances in the industry and best practices.

PennDOT was tapped by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to join nine companies and seven other states as the first participants in a new web pilot of the U.S. DOT's initiative to improve the safety and testing transparency of automated driving systems: the Automated Vehicle Transparency and Engagement for Safe Testing (AV TEST) Initiative. The states included are California, Florida, Maryland, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Utah. The participating companies are Beep, Cruise, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Local Motors, Navya, Nuro, Toyota, Uber, and Waymo.

In addition to joining the national AV TEST initiative, PennDOT was asked to join the Partners for Automated Vehicle Education's (PAVE) Public Sector Advisory Council, a group of public sector organizations that will assist with PAVE's campaign to educate consumers about automated vehicles and their societal impacts.

Pennsylvania's Highly Automated Vehicle Advisory Committee recently published its first annual report available on PennDOT's Highly Automated Vehicle Advisory Committee webpage under "Resources."

The updated guidance and other information on automated and connected vehicles in Pennsylvania is available at www.penndot.gov/AV.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jan Huzvar, 717-783-8800 or jhuzvar@pa.gov

###

You just read:

PennDOT Announces Achievements in the Realm of Highly Automated Vehicles

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.