I-95 Lane Closures at Night Next Week for New Traffic Pattern at Bridge Street Interchange in Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA – Lane closures will be in place at night next week in both directions on Interstate 95 in Northeast Philadelphia during the set-up a new traffic pattern that will move three lanes of northbound traffic to the middle of the interstate for approximately 15 months of construction to rebuild the northbound lanes at the northern end of the Bridge Street Interchange, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

Crews will work at night next week to relocate construction barrier, build crossovers, eradicate and paint new lane markings, and then shift traffic in the Section BS1 work zone established earlier this year between the Cottman Avenue and Bridge Street interchanges.

The lane closure schedule during the pattern set-up is:

Wednesday, September 23, from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, southbound I-95 will be reduced from three lanes-to-two;

Thursday, September 24, from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, southbound I-95 will be reduced from three lanes-to-one;

Friday, September 25, from 8:00 PM to 6:00 AM the following morning, northbound and southbound I-95 will be reduced from three lanes-to-two; and

Saturday, September 26, from 8:00 PM to 7:00 AM the following morning, northbound I-95 will be reduced from three lanes-to-two.

Drivers are advised use an alternate route or to allow extra time for travel through the work area and to remain alert for slowing traffic when approaching the construction zone. All scheduled operations are weather dependent.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signage and relevant training.

The new, long-term traffic pattern, which moves three lanes of southbound traffic to the outside southbound lanes and shoulder and three lanes of northbound traffic to the middle of the interstate, is expected to be in place by Sunday morning, September 27. The pattern will be reversed in late 2021 for reconstruction of the southbound lanes.

The $79.7 million Section BS1 project is reconstructing and improving I-95 between Levick Street and Carver Street at the northern end of the Bridge Street Interchange, including reconstruction of the travel lanes, shoulders and median, and replacement of the bridges carrying I-95 over Van Kirk Street and Comly Street.

Construction began last spring to prepare the I-95 median and the west side of the interstate to carry three lanes of traffic in each direction during reconstruction.

When northbound reconstruction finishes in fall 2021, six lanes of traffic will be moved onto the rebuilt northbound side and middle of I-95 for the start of southbound reconstruction that is scheduled for completion in late 2022.

The Section BS1 contract also includes improvements to the parking area, lighting and landscaping at Lardner’s Point Park. All on-off ramps at the I-95/Bridge Street Interchange will remain open during BS1 construction.

Section BS1 is the first of two contracts to reconstruct mainline I-95 at the Bridge Street Interchange. A second mainline reconstruction project at the interchange, Section BS2, is currently in design and will move to construction following completion of Section BS1 in late 2022. In addition to rebuilding the northbound and southbound lanes of I-95 from Carver Street to Margaret Street, Section BS2 will construct a new replacement interchange located on Tacony Street at the Dietz & Watson/Frankford Boat Launch driveway, where a southbound off-ramp and a northbound on-ramp will be constructed.

For more information, go to www.95revive.com.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit www.penndot.gov/District6TrafficBulletin.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA application for iPhone and Android devices. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPhilly and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/phillypenndot and Instagram at www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot. MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

# # #