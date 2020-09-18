NC Department of Revenue Launches Application Process for Extra Credit Grants

The North Carolina Department of Revenue (NCDOR) announced today that it is now accepting applications for $335 Extra Credit Grants through Oct. 15. The program, which Governor Roy Cooper signed into law earlier this month as part of the Coronavirus Relief Act 3.0, will help families with qualifying children pay for virtual schooling and child-care costs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

While taxpayers who reported at least one qualifying child (age 16 or younger) on their 2019 state individual income tax return will receive the payment automatically, some North Carolinians who were not required to file a return are still eligible, but must apply by Oct. 15, 2020 in order to receive the grant.

The online and printable paper applications are here.

To be eligible to apply for a grant, an individual must not have filed a 2019 state tax return solely because, under state filing requirements, the individual’s gross income for the 2019 tax year was below the minimum income level at which the individual was required to file a return. To receive the grant, an applicant must meet the all other requirements referenced in the law, including having at least one qualifying child (age 16 or younger) for the 2019 calendar year.

Individuals who have filed their 2019 state return (or file by Oct. 15) and report a qualifying child on their return do not need to take any action to receive the grant.

The NCDOR will send grants as soon as possible, but no later than Dec. 15, 2020. Payment details will be posted on the agency website as soon as they are available.

Full information and answers to Frequently Asked Questions.