Youth Advocate Points Light during COVID-19

Book Author Desiree K Williams named to George H.W. Bush Point of Light Inspiration Honor Roll.
There is no distance in the heart as we connect with YOUTH and with each other-our WORLDWIDE PARENTING community.”UNION, NEW JERSEY, U.S.A., September 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The George H.W. Bush Points of Light Awards Celebration honors extraordinary individuals. www.pointsoflight.org It celebrates and recognizes people who are leading during unprecedented times. A total of 90 people were named to the honor roll. The organization celebrates acts of kindness and service that demonstrate the light individuals bring to communities around the world .
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Williams created and published materials which she usually provides in her public speaking programs for youth grades K-12. She recognized the need of Students who were suddenly ' sheltered in place", socially distanced from school and classmates who were being home schooled. They were in need of HOPE and ENCOURAGEMENT. Her book DESIGNING LIVES Inspiring our children today to inspire our world tomorrow ( (ISBN: 978 1973 6888 91) helps children plan and Invision their lives today and in the FUTURE ; lifting the spirits of young people around the corner and around the world. through helpful tips, Activity Worksheets, mini posters, inspiration and craft ideas.
Williams is humbly appreciative to be recognized with others who devote their time to making a difference says, " others inspire me to invest my life - not just spend it".
The traditional awards gala will transition to a live stream experience, bringing hope and inspiration to audiences everywhere. The virtual event will take place on September 26 at 8 p.m. EDT.
