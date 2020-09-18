Wisconsin Awarded $16.7 Million Federal Grant to Counter Addictions to Opioids and Stimulants

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has received a $16.7 million federal grant to reduce drug-related deaths. It is the latest round of funding under the State Opioid Response Grant Program managed by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. While opioids remain the primary focus, this program now supports services for stimulants like cocaine and methamphetamine.

“We’re experiencing a drug addiction crisis that is affecting every community in our state,” said DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm. “This grant funding allows us to target resources to the diverse needs of our communities through partnerships with state, tribal, county, and local agencies to connect people struggling with a drug addiction to the help they need while working to prevent harmful substance use and encouraging long-term recovery.”

Half of the money will be used to fund individual treatment costs. The remainder will support prevention programs, overdose response efforts, an expansion of treatment options, and recovery coaches.

The grant funding is available through September 2021, with an additional $16.7 million expected to be awarded next fall for the following year.

The stress, trauma, and uncertainty presented by the COVID-19 pandemic and other recent events can lead to harmful substance use. To help Wisconsin residents cope with adversity, DHS launched Resilient Wisconsin in April. The resources include a directory of helplines, hotlines, and virtual support meetings for people struggling with any type of substance use.

Governor Evers has proclaimed September 2020 as Recovery Month in Wisconsin to highlight that treatment for substance use concerns is effective and that people can and do recover.

The annual Rally for Recovery hosted by Wisconsin Voices for Recovery is September 26, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. This year’s event is virtual using Zoom. All are welcome to join in the celebration of the gains and successes of people in recovery and the service providers and others that make recovery possible. Visit the Wisconsin Voices for Recovery website for more information. DHS is a sponsor of this event.

The Wisconsin Addiction Recovery Helpline connects people to resources to help overcome harmful substance use. Call 211 or 833-944-4673. The call is free and confidential.