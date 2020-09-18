Maryland State Police Continue Efforts To Combat Illegal Street Racing In Montgomery County

September 18, 2020

(ROCKVILLE, MD) – Troopers for the Maryland State Police Rockville Barrack conducted another joint operation this week in their continuing effort to combat illegal street racing in Montgomery County.

On Tuesday evening, troopers, along with officers from the Gaithersburg Police Department, responded to citizen complaints of a car gathering in the area of MD 124 and Interstate-270. The operation yielded the following results:

28 traffic stops

28 citations

16 warnings

10 safety equipment repair orders

1 MVA referral

2 criminal citations for disturbing the peace (modified exhaust systems)

This effort came after the Maryland State Police Rockville Barrack, along with the Gaithersburg Police Department and the Maryland Transportation Authority Police, conducted a joint operation over Labor Day Weekend to address aggressive driving, street racing and excessive notice caused by modified exhaust systems in Montgomery County.

In that case, the agencies conducted “Operation End of Summer” and “Operation Quiet Night.” As part of the joint operations, troopers from the Rockville Barrack concentrated their efforts on Route 270, the Maryland Transportation Authority Police concentrated on the Intercounty Connector and Gaithersburg Police concentrated on issues within their city limits. Overall, that combined effort yielded the following results:

228 traffic stops

153 citations

126 warnings

37 Equipment Repair Orders

10 arrests

###

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, 410-653-4236, msp.media@maryland.gov