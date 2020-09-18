Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 690 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,924 in the last 365 days.

Maryland State Police Continue Efforts To Combat Illegal Street Racing In Montgomery County

Maryland State Police News Release

(ROCKVILLE, MD) –   Troopers for the Maryland State Police Rockville Barrack conducted another joint operation this week in their continuing effort to combat illegal street racing in Montgomery County.

On Tuesday evening, troopers, along with officers from the Gaithersburg Police Department, responded to citizen complaints of a car gathering in the area of MD 124 and Interstate-270. The operation yielded the following results:

  • 28 traffic stops
  • 28 citations
  • 16 warnings
  • 10 safety equipment repair orders
  • 1 MVA referral
  • 2 criminal citations for disturbing the peace (modified exhaust systems)

This effort came after the Maryland State Police Rockville Barrack, along with the Gaithersburg Police Department and the Maryland Transportation Authority Police, conducted a joint operation over Labor Day Weekend to address aggressive driving, street racing and excessive notice caused by modified exhaust systems in Montgomery County.

In that case, the agencies conducted “Operation End of Summer” and “Operation Quiet Night.”  As part of the joint operations, troopers from the Rockville Barrack concentrated their efforts on Route 270, the Maryland Transportation Authority Police concentrated on the Intercounty Connector and Gaithersburg Police concentrated on issues within their city limits. Overall, that combined effort yielded the following results:

  • 228 traffic stops
  • 153 citations
  • 126 warnings
  • 37 Equipment Repair Orders
  • 10 arrests

###

 

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, 410-653-4236, msp.media@maryland.gov

You just read:

Maryland State Police Continue Efforts To Combat Illegal Street Racing In Montgomery County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.