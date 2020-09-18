PennDOT Completes Construction to Improve Brandywine Creek Road, Balligomingo Road in Chester and Montgomery Counties

King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that construction has been completed on a project to stabilize, restore and improve flood-damaged sections of Brandywine Creek Road in Newlin Township, Chester County, and Balligomingo Road in West Conshohocken Borough, Montgomery County.

“This project has secured slope areas on two highways prone to flooding and restored them to a safe condition for use by the public and emergency services,” District 6 Executive Kenneth M. McClain said.

Brandywine Creek Road between Green Valley Road and Powell Road reopened to all traffic early this morning. The highway had been closed to westbound traffic since March 2017 due to the instability of slope areas along the highway located near the West Branch of Brandywine Creek.

Since work began in spring 2019, PennDOT’s contractor installed a retaining wall along failed slope areas; reconstructed and protected the streambank; and restored the existing pavement and guiderail along Brandywine Creek Road.

Construction has also been completed on Balligomingo Road, which reopened to all traffic this afternoon. The roadway had been closed to thru traffic since June 2015, due to slope failure areas encroaching approximately 200 feet of the roadway between Portland Road and the Interstate 476 overpass. The contractor stabilized the slope areas by installing rock protection and a retaining wall; improved drainage with the installation of a new system to properly carry roadside and slope runoff to nearby Gulph Creek; and repaired and resurfaced the roadway.

Despite the project’s completion, Balligomingo Road will need to be closed and detoured at a later date, so that a property owner atop the slope area can safely construct a support of excavation and retaining wall at the upper portion of the slope to prevent soil erosion on Balligomingo Road, and to reconstruct its parking lot.

Road-Con Inc. of West Chester, Chester County was the general contractor on the $5.6 million improvement project. Construction on Brandywine Creek Road was financed with 100 percent state funds, while work on Balligomingo Road was financed with 100 percent federal funds.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit www.penndot.gov/District6TrafficBulletin.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA application for iPhone and Android devices. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPhilly and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/phillypenndot and Instagram at www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot. MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

# # #