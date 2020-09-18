Route 3094 Bocktown Road Drainage Improvements Begin Monday in Crescent Township

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing drainage improvement work on Bocktown Road (Route 3094) in Crescent Township, Allegheny County, will begin Monday, September 21 weather permitting.

Drainage improvements including cross pipe installation will begin at 7 a.m. Monday morning on Bocktown Road between McGovern Boulevard (Route 51) and Harper Road. To allow the work to occur, the roadway will close to traffic weekdays from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the construction area through late October. Through traffic will be detoured via Route 51 and Harper Road.

Crews from PennDOT will conduct the roadway improvement work.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #