Victims of Attorney Theft Awarded Nearly $140,000

The Board of Commissioners of the Lawyers’ Fund for Client Protection has awarded $139,449 to 10 victims of attorney theft.

Seven former or suspended Ohio attorneys were found to have misappropriated client funds. The actions of one attorney who later died also were involved in claims presented to the board.

Disbursements are funded by registration fees paid by every Ohio attorney. The following are the latest awards:

Butler County

Former clients of suspended attorney William M. Tinch were reimbursed $1,000.00 as a result of Tinch’s failure to complete the services requested. Tinch was suspended indefinitely from the practice of law in Ohio in May.

Cuyahoga County

A former client of suspended attorney Michael J. Cheselka Jr. was reimbursed $2,500 as a result of Cheselka’s failure to provide the services requested. Cheselka was suspended from the practice of law in Ohio in December 2019.

Lake County

A former client of deceased attorney Daniel D. Wilt was reimbursed $17,750 as a result of Wilt’s failure to complete the services requested prior to his death in August 2019.

Lorain County

Former clients of suspended attorney Jeffrey H. Weir II were reimbursed $5,000 for Weir’s failure to provide the services requested. Weir was suspended indefinitely from the practice of law in Ohio in June.

Lucas County

Former clients of suspended attorney Mark D. Berling were reimbursed a total of $5,925 as a result of Berling’s failure to provide the services requested. Berling was suspended from the practice of law in Ohio in May.

Mahoning County

Former clients of former attorney Donald P. Leone were reimbursed $31,774.44 as a result of Leone’s failure to distribute proceeds received on behalf of his clients. Leone resigned from the practice of law, with disciplinary action pending, in May.

Miami County

A client of former attorneywas reimbursed $75,000 for Brumbaugh’s misappropriation of client funds. Brumbaugh resigned from the practice of law in June with disciplinary action pending.

Portage County

A former client of suspended attorney Jared L. Wilson was reimbursed $500 for Wilson’s failure to provide the services requested. Wilson was suspended indefinitely from the practice of law in Ohio in May.

The board acted on the awards during a virtual meeting Sept. 11.

The Lawyers’ Fund for Client Protection, formerly known as the Clients’ Security Fund, was created in 1985 by the Ohio Supreme Court to reimburse victims of attorney theft, embezzlement, or misappropriation.

Ohio has more than 45,000 attorneys engaged in the active practice of law. Less than 1 percent are involved in claims reimbursed by the fund.

Law clients who believe they sustained financial losses resulting from attorney theft, embezzlement, or misappropriation should contact the fund by calling 614.387.9390 or 1.800.231.1680 toll-free in Ohio.