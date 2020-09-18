Governor Cuomo Announces DMV to Expand Online Services September 18, 2020 Governor Cuomo Announces Results of Impaired Driving Crackdown

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles is expanding online services, making it easier for New Yorkers to do business with the DMV from the comfort of their homes, and allowing the DMV to serve more customers in person who cannot complete their transactions online. The DMV has initiated a pilot program to offer the written learner permit tests for passenger cars (Class D) and motorcycles (Class M) online. It is also piloting a process to allow customers who reside in counties served by the state DMV to register their vehicles online.

"As the last six months have demonstrated, we need to continue reimagining how to provide essential government services safely, securely and efficiently in the midst of this pandemic," Governor Cuomo said. "These online options will make it more convenient for New Yorkers to access the services they need, while reducing congestion in the DMV offices and helping continue our shared progress in stopping the spread of this virus."

DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder said, "We always strive to adapt and modernize our services to better meet the needs of our customers and to make things safer as we battle the coronavirus. Offering these transactions online is more convenient and safer for those who need to get a permit or register a vehicle, and it allows us to free up more space in our offices to serve those who cannot do their transaction remotely."

About the Online Permit Test

Select customers who currently have a reservation for an in-office permit test will be invited to take the exam online, and following the successful launch of this pilot, the online option will become available to all permit applicants later this fall.

The most time-consuming aspect of getting a learner permit is taking the exam. By offering the test online, New Yorkers will save significant time when they come to the DMV to finish the application process and will be able to take the test at their convenience in a familiar and safe environment. It also frees up office space, allowing the DMV to accommodate more customers in-person who cannot complete their transactions online or by mail or drop box.

The online learner permit tests contain 50 questions and take approximately 45 to 60 minutes to complete. Those who pass the test will receive an email with further instructions about making a reservation at a DMV office to complete the process of getting their learner permit. An appointment to complete the process takes only 5 minutes, on average.

Applicants should use this guide to make sure they have the documents and proofs of identification needed, before going to the DMV. Applicants have two years from the time they pass the test to schedule a reservation at the DMV and complete the application process.

A parent or guardian must supervise the test for anyone 16 and 17 years old, and then must accompany the applicant to the DMV to complete the application process and certify that they performed these duties.

The tests are available in 16 languages including: English, Spanish, Albanian, Arabic, Bengali, Bosnian, Chinese, French, Greek, Hebrew, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Nepali, Polish, and Russian.

Reservations for road tests are available across the state to all drivers who have a permit. Drivers under age 18 must wait at least six months from the date they received their learner permit to schedule a road test.

About Online Vehicle Registration

For the first time ever, New Yorkers who live in counties with state-run DMV offices—New York, Kings, Queens, Bronx, Richmond, Nassau, Suffolk, Westchester, Rockland, Albany and Onondaga counties—can now register their vehicles online on the DMV website. This eliminates the need to visit a DMV office, making it safer and more convenient, and it allows the DMV to offer more appointments to customers needing transactions that must be completed in-person. The DMV is working with County Clerks who operate DMV offices in the remaining 51 counties to expand the online registration service statewide.

Before registering a vehicle, the customer must get it insured. Then, they can use the simple, step-by-step online registration tool to register a vehicle online.

Step 1: Use the DMV Document Guide to determine what documents are required

Step 2: Provide basic information about the registrant and the vehicle

Step 3: Attach documents by sending DMV a picture or scanning and uploading them

Step 4: Submit

Once a customer's application is submitted, they will receive a confirmation email. DMV will contact the customer when the exact fee has been determined to process their payment by credit card. The DMV website allows a customer to estimate their registration fees.

Once processed, the plates, registration sticker and temporary inspection sticker will be mailed to them. Once they have received their registration sticker and license plates, drivers must get their vehicles inspected.

The DMV will also provide an envelope so the customer can mail in their original paperwork. We recommend customers make a copy of their completed application and title to retain for their records. Once we receive the original documents, a new title will be mailed to the customer.

The online registration form can be used to register the following types of vehicles: