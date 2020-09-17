Senator Santarsiero, Representative Ullman Announce $37,312 in State Funding to Doylestown Veterans Groups

DOYLESTOWN – September 17, 2020 – State Senator Steve Santarsiero (D-10) and Representative Wendy Ullman (D-143) announced $37,312 in awards to three Doylestown veterans’ groups through the Veteran Trust Fund Grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA). American Legion Post 210 will receive $12,500, Operation Homefront will receive $10,000 and Bucks County Veterans Affairs will receive $14,812.

“We are fortunate to have several groups in Doylestown who work closely with our veteran community, and these funds will help continue their important work of providing services and support to those who have served our country in the armed services,” said Sen. Santarsiero. “The Veterans Trust Fund is a shining example of the commitment that Pennsylvanians have toward supporting our veterans. As the son of a World War II veteran, I am a strong supporter of our veterans and military families, and I look forward to seeing these funds used to continue the excellent work here in our community.”

“Thank you to everyone who donates to the commonwealth’s Veteran Trust Fund – your impact on your community is felt especially now,” Rep. Ullman said. “Veterans have taken care of us all for generations, and this is an important way we can keep saying thank you.”

Veteran Trust Fund Grants are funded by Pennsylvanians who voluntarily made a $3 donation when applying for or renewing their driver’s license or photo ID, or when renewing a motor vehicle registration. Additional funding for the grant comes from proceeds from the sale of “Honoring Our Veterans” and “Honoring our Women Veterans” license plates, and from private donations.

For more information about the Veterans Trust Fund, visit the DMVA website.

