California Labor Secretary Releases Joint Statement with GO-Biz Acting Director on August Employment Numbers

Sacramento, CA – Following the California Employment Development Department’s (EDD) release of the state’s employment data from August, California Labor Secretary Julie A. Su issued the following joint statement with the Acting Director of the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development (GO-Biz), Chris Dombrowski:

“The unemployment rate for August fell to 11.4 percent with 101,900 Californians returning to the workforce, many as temporary U.S. Census outreach workers to ensure a complete count. As we work to safely reopen, Governor Newsom continues to support our economy by signing legislation that bolsters our small businessesprotects our workers, and prioritizes our families. Sustained recovery depends on every Californian doing what they can to slow the spread of this virus, including giving workers a real choice to stay home when needed, isolate, and follow public health orders.”

###

