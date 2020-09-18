CMD-IT Announces 2020 Richard A. Tapia Award Winner Jeanine Cook

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Sept. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, CMD-IT announced the recipient of The Richard A. Tapia Achievement Award for Scientific Scholarship, Civic Science and Diversifying Computing is Dr. Jeanine Cook, a Principal Member of Technical Staff at Sandia National Laboratories in Albuquerque, New Mexico, in the Scalable Architectures department at the Computer Science Research Institute. The Richard A. Tapia Award is given annually to an individual who is a distinguished computational or computer scientist or computer engineer and who is making significant contributions to civic areas such as teaching, mentoring, advising, and building and serving communities. The individual is also one who demonstrates extraordinary leadership in increasing the participation of groups who are underrepresented in the sciences.



“Jeanine Cook is a leading researcher in the fields of High-Performance Computing, performance characterization and modeling, hardware accelerator technologies, and large-scale system monitoring and data analytics. In addition, she has focused on diversity issues in computer science throughout her career with a focus on engaging people with disabilities in computer science,” said Rosario Robinson, CMD-IT Executive Director.

The Richard A. Tapia award will be presented today at the 2020 ACM Richard Tapia Celebration of Diversity in Computing Conference . Themed “Inclusion Drives Innovation,” the Tapia Conference was held online September 16-18, 2020. The Tapia Conference is the premier venue to bring together students, faculty, researchers and professionals from all backgrounds and ethnicities in computing to promote and celebrate diversity in computing. The Tapia Conference is sponsored by the Association of Computing Machinery (ACM) and presented by the Center for Minorities and People with Disabilities in IT (CMD-IT).

