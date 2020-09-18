How the Art of Vastu Can Elevate Your Business - Vastu Living with Pallavi Chhelavda
Ek Raah Aur Sahi Disha, Jo Zindagi Badal De”ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When it comes to maintaining a positive, productive workspace, it takes more than just the right aesthetic to get those creative juices flowing. From colorization to placing the right elements in the right direction, even the smallest addition to your workspace can make a world of difference.
But as someone who’s not educated in this specific field, that of Vastu, how do you use the science of architecture to create a lucrative, efficient workplace?
We have the answer!
Understanding Vastu Shastra
Contrary to popular belief, Vastu Shastra is not a new science.
Dating back to the Sixth Century CE, Vastu Shastra is linked to ritual architecture. Considered now to be a specialized field of science, the teachings of Vastu Shastra were primarily used for building houses, temples, etc.
Gradually, as the teachings became common, Vastu Shastra was implemented on town and city-wide construction. Coming to the present, Vastu Shastra is now used widely for residential construction as well as in the commercial sector. Vastu, currently, is often utilized by business owners and entrepreneurs who want to apply practical knowledge of science to create an environment that encourages business growth as well as personal growth.
How?
Vastu Shastra offers more than just information on directions and colors. In essence, Vastu Shastra educates us on how energy works. And for a space that depends on positive energy, Vastu Shastra basically gives us the key to molding this space the way we want it.
A Note
Now, it’s understandable that you may not accept the science as fact. Focused more on layout and design, Vastu Shastra, for many, might come off as something mythical. However, the truth is that the teachings of Vastu Shastra are widespread and have been a part of architecture for much longer than what we know.
For example, consider the simple design rule of keeping the central part of your workplace empty. From a practical point of view, this makes sense since this would help maintain balance in design. It would make the area look more spacious and cleaner.
However, if you consider the reality of this rule, the reason why the center of the room should be empty is so there’s nothing obstructing the path of energy that’s flowing through the workspace. Anything made of metal, wood or plastic would create an unwanted hindrance. As a result, the area would seem darker and cluttered.
In other words, your workspace would exude a negative feeling. And as a business owner, that would not be something you would want to be associated with your business.
