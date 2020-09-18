Alecia Nugent Invites Fans To Take A Stroll To THE OLD SIDE OF TOWN - New CD Drops Today
First Country album by award-winning artist Alecia Nugent officially released today
Nugent remains an absolutely heart-stopping, old-school Country singer.”PLEASANT VIEW, TN, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alecia Nugent’s much anticipated debut Country album is available for purchase now on iTunes / Apple Music and her website. The drop follows a week of intense pre-release promotion that included four exclusive track premieres, and the variety of tunes selected by Music Matters Magazine (“The Other Woman”), The Country Note (“I Might Have One Too”), Jackalope Magazine (“I Thought He’d Never Leave”), and Guitar Girl Magazine (“Sad Song”) showcases the scope of Nugent’s talent. A flurry of recent media features (American Songwriter, Country Sway, Digital Journal, Making A Scene, ParcBench, Bluegrass Today, Medium, Las Vegas Tribune and more) has fueled the buzz surrounding the Keith Stegall-produced disc. Alecia appeared on WSM AM’s “Coffee, Country & Cody” show (Circle TV Network simulcast) this morning, and additional interviews aired earlier this week on Hillbilly Highway Radio Show, Zeke Buttons Bluegrass & Country Show, and Flashpoint Arts Bluegrass.
— Robert K. Oermann, MusicRow Magazine
THE OLD SIDE OF TOWN brings a mix of tempos into play – and Alecia’s diversity is evident as she transitions from stately Country crooning ala Connie Smith to the salty earthiness of Loretta and a dash of Reba sass. Throughout it all is the remarkable presence that defines Nugent, and her experienced voice and thoughtful nuance are welcome anytime.
For Nugent, this day has been a long time coming. “It almost doesn’t feel real,” notes the songstress. “I went home for a visit and didn’t come back to Nashville for almost 10 years. But I am back, and so excited to share this new music with everyone.” Many tastemakers are just as excited to hear it:
"It’s kinda strange but two of my best friends and great singers liked the same song: Alecia Nugent and George Jones. Both recorded ‘The Old Side Of Town’: two of my favorite records. I’m not taking sides, but one is better looking than the other one." - Tom T. Hall
“Alecia is the definition of “real” Country music and she sings it the way it was intended - honest songs about genuine people in a time when we are all aching for something ‘authentic’.” - Jerry Salley, SESAC Writer of the Year
“Alecia sings and writes songs with such feeling… her delivery brings them to life.” - Sandy Zimmerman, Las Vegas Tribune
“Nugent remains an absolutely heart-stopping, old-school Country singer. She has a voice that was born to blend with fiddle and steel guitar. In fact, every note that comes from her throat sounds like a Country music instrument.” - Robert K Oermann, MusicRow
“Keith Stegall brings out the Country in the Bluegrasser with devastating effect.”- Duncan Warwick, Country Music People
For every copy of THE OLD SIDE OF TOWN sold on www.alecianugent.com throughout the month of September, Alecia will donate one-half of the proceeds to eight-year-old Texan, Zayden, who is suffering from brain cancer.
ABOUT ALECIA
A native of Hickory Grove, Louisiana, Alecia became the lead singer of her dad’s group, The Southland Bluegrass Band, when she was in her teens. She went on to record three albums for Rounder Records in the early 2000s, toured the U.S. extensively, and performed shows in Switzerland, Italy, Scotland, Ireland, Germany, Austria, The Netherlands, and Canada as well. THE OLD SIDE OF TOWN is her first release in 10 years. Now based in Nashville, Nugent was awarded SPBGMA Female Vocalist of the Year honors (2007, 2008, 2010, 2011), and won the IBMA Album of the Year award for MUSICIANS AGAINST CHILDHOOD CANCER. She has performed 71 times on the Grand Ole Opry. She loves baseball, Peanut Butter Fudge Balls, fishing, and refinishing old furniture.
