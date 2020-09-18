CONSUMER ALERT: Attorney General Moody Warns of U.S. Census Scams as Deadline Extended
Attorney General Ashley Moody News Release
Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “It is so very important that Floridians respond to the Census—but with more census workers heading door-to-door it could mean more opportunity for imposters and scams. I encourage all Floridians to familiarize themselves with the proper protocols of census takers, and report any suspicious activity to the Census Bureau, local law enforcement or my office.”
The rising number of door-to-door census takers could create a greater opportunity for scammers to impersonate U.S. Census workers with the goal of breaking into homes to steal money, property or commit violent acts. Scammers may also use the opportunity to gain access to private information and commit identity theft or other crimes.
To avoid falling victim to census scams:
- Check the ID badge of a Census worker doing home visits by looking for the worker’s photograph, U.S. Department of Commerce watermark, and expiration date;
- Call 1(800) 923-8282 if questions remain about a Census worker’s identity and ask to speak with a local Census Bureau representative. If it is determined that the visitor does not work for the Census Bureau, contact local law enforcement;
- Know that the Census Bureau will not send unsolicited emails, or ask for Social Security numbers, bank account or credit card information, or money; and
- Confirm that the return address on the mail from the Census Bureau is Jeffersonville, Indiana.
For more information on this year’s U.S. Census count, clickhere.