Local Businesses Urban Grape & Dartmouth Vision Stay Strong in Boston's Vibrant South End with a Helping Hand from NEDC
EINPresswire.com/ -- To say this year has been a challenge for Boston’s small business community would be a massive understatement. We wanted to highlight two businesses here among many that we think are valuable and highly deserving of community support.
Boston is known for its strength, resilience and sense of community. Back in June David Supple, CEO of NEDC saw that certain businesses in Boston had sustained damage to their premises in these difficult times. David reached out to TJ and Hadley of Urban Grape and Dr. Everett Sabre and Dartmouth Vision and offered to give them a hand. NEDC donated their time and materials to help repair both premises and get them back operational and open for business.
Urban Grape:
303 Columbus Ave, Boston
www.theurbangrape.com/philosophy
Urban Grape is an award-winning, trendy and cutting-edge wine, craft beer and spirits store located in Boston’s vibrant and artistic South End. Founded in 2009 by husband and wife team TJ and Hadley Douglass, Urban Grape has a warmth and culture all of its own. Knowledgeable, kind, creative and service oriented, Urban Grape has created an ethos that welcomes wine enthusiasts and connoisseurs of all levels to enjoy, learn and share in this community. Urban Grape are inclusive in the extreme and bring ample joy to the table.
Dartmouth Vision:
130 Dartmouth Street
www.dartmouthvision.com
Quality eye care and personal attention are the focus at Dartmouth Street Vision--a family optometry practice that prides itself on individual care and attention to all clients. It’s a family affair at Dartmouth Vision--Dr. Everett Sabree is a graduate of the New England College of Optometry and has been with Dartmouth Vision for over 25 years now. His son Jamil Sabree works with him and both are warm, professional and welcoming. Entire families are welcome at Dartmouth Street Vision--located across from the Back Bay T station. Dartmouth Vision’s specialties include eye exams, contact lens exams and treating eye infections--their clear goal is to serve patients by helping them with their personal eye health through provision of professional, high quality state-of-the-art eye care. Due to Covid one can now order contacts directly from their site on-line and have them delivered to one’s home but they are open on reduced hours on location!
David Supple, CEO of NEDC stated the following: “Both Urban Grape and Dartmouth Vision are valuable businesses which play key roles in our Boston community. TJ, Hadley and Dr. Sabree and his family are warm, wonderful people of goodwill who truly go above and beyond in their care and service to others and their families. We were honored at NEDC to be able to assist them to carry forward in these challenging times. We urge everyone to shop local in Boston and bring them your business! You won’t be disappointed!”
NEDC Overview:
New England Design & Construction is an award-winning, full-service creative Architectural Design Build firm specializing in sustainable high-end and luxury Architectural Design Build across Boston. NEDC puts a premium on top-quality workmanship and customer service and NEDC's team of professionals are often praised for their creativity, service and artisan-level professionalism. The firm is headed by David Supple, an alumnus of Tufts University, former standout Lacrosse player, father of two, and passionate advocate of the client benefits of full-service Architectural Design Build and the true role of the Architect throughout history as Master Builder. NEDC takes their clients through full architectural design, planning and remodel services within their own sphere of responsibility. Lifting Spirits with Spaces is NEDC’s motto with a focus on creative and sustainable design.
