DriveRightData partners with Bridgestone providing intelligent tyre product data for their newly launched MOBOX service
MOBOX provides convenience to time conscious consumers, utilising the power and accuracy of DriveRightData tyre information to guarantee customer satisfactionNUNEATON, WARWICKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, September 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bridgestone, a leader in advanced solutions and sustainable mobility, recently announced the UK launch of MOBOX, a monthly subscription service powered by data from trusted partner DriveRightData, a leading global automotive data supplier, who provided tyre identification and product matching capabilities.
"Our partnership with Bridgestone allows an exchange of information that benefits consumers by offering a completely new and innovative tyre purchase provision," said Clare Hetherington, Marketing Manager of DriveRightData. "The use of our market-leading tyre product data optimises purchases and allows consumers to visualise their product options online.”
“By ensuring that the consumer can quickly and easily locate the correct tyres for their vehicle, whilst viewing all the product information required to make an informed choice, we are able to meet the ever-rising consumer experience now demanded for online purchases. This data, in combination with the revolutionary new MOBOX service, which is purposely designed to meet ever increasing consumer needs for convenience, provides a winning combination.”
The tyre information provided contains many features which allow the consumer to make an informed choice from the many tyre options available for their vehicle. The data includes brand name, product name, description, tyre and tread images, tyre size, pressure, rim size, load & speed index, run-flat capability, EU required labelling information, barcodes and much more.
Bridgestone and ETB Autocentres recently introduced the MOBOX all-inclusive monthly tyre subscription service in the UK. First piloted in 25 First Stop stores across France in October 2017, MOBOX has now been expanded to over 700 shops in France, over 120 shops in Spain, 300 shops in Germany and over 230 shops in Italy. DriveRightData were requested to provide the tyre product data to Bridgestone in recognition of their market-leading tyre, wheel and vehicle fitment data provision.
“The growing global popularity for the service economy provides us with a great opportunity to diversify what we offer to customers and bring added convenience. MOBOX is a simple and affordable alternative to our more traditional services, and it’s fantastic to be in a position to offer it out to our customers in the UK.,” says Andrea Manenti, Vice President of Bridgestone EMIA’s North Region. “Bringing together our expertise and DriveRightData’s quality data will allow us to deliver extraordinary innovation and deliver amazing customer service.”
Clare Hetherington
DriveRightData
+1 323-744-7555
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn