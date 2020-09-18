We are expanding our range of the revolutionary EGO3 hot tub filters

spa filter

EGo3 hot tub filter multiuse cartridge with hot tub filter material

hot tub filter advantages

We guarantee seven advantages with our hot tub filters

buy hot tub filters

Get clearer water with our spa filters

USA, September 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EGO3 hot tub filters have been around for 4 years. It all started with the first filters for Hotspring Spas and Artesian Spas. Only two types were available. Every year, more customers from other manufacturers also wanted our new hot tub filters and asked us about them. We have continuously expanded our range of spa filters. By last year we were able to supply around 80% of all spas from the various manufacturers. And almost all major brands could be served. Master Spas, Cal Spas, Jacuzzi Spas or any other big player, we have a completely new type of hot tub filter for their spas.

A very important manufacturer could not be served with its most important spa series. Sundance Spas. This manufacturer uses a very special and large horizontal spa filter. The construction and tooling for this filter was very difficult and expensive, but we did it. The first Sundance dealers have been using our spa filter for several months and are selling them very successfully to their customers. We can now really supply every customer of a major brand.
What made us proud, the first manufacturer to involve us in the development of their whirlpools in order to be able to use our filters. A very special filter connection was produced with the Crystal Island, All Seas, Riptide Group. This manufacturer provided us with technical drawings and samples prior to the start of sales of its new spas so that EGO3 filters were available right from the beginning.

Cleaning hot tub filters has never been easier and those who like it particularly convenient don't clean them at all. All of this is only possible with the original EGO3 spa filters. A completely new patented technology that revolutionizes hot tub water care.

Egon R. Gruber
EG Spa Solutions GmbH
+43 660 1667373
email us here

You just read:

We are expanding our range of the revolutionary EGO3 hot tub filters

Distribution channels: Companies, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Retail, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Egon R. Gruber
EG Spa Solutions GmbH
+43 660 1667373
Company/Organization
EG Spa Solutions GmbH
Markusgasse 36a
Graz, 8055
Austria
+43 660 1667373
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

EGO3 hot tub filters

More From This Author
We are expanding our range of the revolutionary EGO3 hot tub filters
Artesian Elite - die einzigartige Whirlpool Serie von Artesian Spas, USA
New web shop for hot tub filters release in July 20
View All Stories From This Author