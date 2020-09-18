We are expanding our range of the revolutionary EGO3 hot tub filters
USA, September 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EGO3 hot tub filters have been around for 4 years. It all started with the first filters for Hotspring Spas and Artesian Spas. Only two types were available. Every year, more customers from other manufacturers also wanted our new hot tub filters and asked us about them. We have continuously expanded our range of spa filters. By last year we were able to supply around 80% of all spas from the various manufacturers. And almost all major brands could be served. Master Spas, Cal Spas, Jacuzzi Spas or any other big player, we have a completely new type of hot tub filter for their spas.
A very important manufacturer could not be served with its most important spa series. Sundance Spas. This manufacturer uses a very special and large horizontal spa filter. The construction and tooling for this filter was very difficult and expensive, but we did it. The first Sundance dealers have been using our spa filter for several months and are selling them very successfully to their customers. We can now really supply every customer of a major brand.
What made us proud, the first manufacturer to involve us in the development of their whirlpools in order to be able to use our filters. A very special filter connection was produced with the Crystal Island, All Seas, Riptide Group. This manufacturer provided us with technical drawings and samples prior to the start of sales of its new spas so that EGO3 filters were available right from the beginning.
Cleaning hot tub filters has never been easier and those who like it particularly convenient don't clean them at all. All of this is only possible with the original EGO3 spa filters. A completely new patented technology that revolutionizes hot tub water care.
