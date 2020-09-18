Various Northbound I-580 Ramps Closed Overnight Sept. 19 for Nevada Department of Transportation Spaghetti Bowl Improvements

CARSON CITY, Nev. – Various overnight ramp closures will take place on northbound Interstate 580 between Mill Street and the spaghetti bowl in Reno Sept. 19 for sign work as part of the Nevada Department of Transportation’s Spaghetti Bowl Xpress project.

The following interstate ramps will be closed Saturday, Sept. 19 at 11p.m. to Sunday, Sept. 20 at 4a.m. for traffic sign improvements:

Northbound I-580 will be reduced to the two left lanes through the work zone between Moana Lane and the spaghetti bowl

Northbound I-580 off-ramps to Interstate 80 east and west, Mill Street and Glendale Avenue closed. Detour via northbound I-580/U.S. 395 to Oddie Boulevard to access southbound I-580 and ramps to I-80, Mill Street and Glendale Avenue.

Mill Street on-ramp to northbound I-580 closed. Detour via Terminal Way and Villanova Drive to I-580 northbound.

Glendale Avenue on-ramp to I-580 northbound closed. Detour via Rock Boulevard to I-80 westbound to I-580 northbound.

Reminder Lane shifts/reductions through December: I-580 northbound lanes remain split and reduced between Mill Street and the spaghetti bowl. Left-hand lanes designated for through traffic traveling to U.S. 395 north of the spaghetti bowl. Right lanes designated for drivers accessing Interstate 80 and local interstate ramps such as Glendale Avenue. Speed limits reduced to 55 mph. Periodic single lane reductions will also take place on East Second and Mill streets near I-580 through mid-October as above-ground utilities are moved underground.



Crews are removing cracking interstate concrete more than 40 years old and replacing it with approximately 20 inches of new roadway base and concrete. The improvements kick off construction of the first phase of NDOT’s spaghetti bowl renovations, known as Spaghetti Bowl Xpress. Over the next two years, the eastbound I-80 to southbound I-580 Spaghetti Bowl ramp will be widened to two lanes and eastbound Interstate 80 lanes between Wells Avenue and the Spaghetti Bowl striped. On southbound I-580, auxiliary merge lanes and improved ramps will also be added between the Spaghetti Bowl and Plumb Lane, along with sound and aesthetic walls. The first phase of construction will not require relocation of any residences. Additional interstate improvements will be built in prioritized phases through 2039 as funding is identified. Project information and sign-up for e-mail project updates is available at www.ndotspaghettibowl.com. Drivers can text SBX to 797979 to receive project updates via text.