The Water Council seeks up-and-coming water technology innovators for fall 2020 Tech Challenge

The Water Council has announced the next round of its Tech Challenge, a semi-annual contest connecting developers of novel water technologies with leading companies looking for innovative solutions.

The fall challenge is seeking water quality sensing and/or remediating solutions for heavy metals and industrial chemicals, and water quality sensing and alternative (non-chlorine) disinfection technologies for microbiological organisms.

In addition to durability, cost and energy efficiency, challenge entries will be judged on their ability to minimize false results and to work in environments with high turbidity and/or high temperature. The end goal is the development of technologies that can be used for detecting the presence of illicit discharges to sewer systems, spotting the presence of pathogens in water distribution systems, disinfecting well water and other municipal and industrial water treatment applications.

In addition to $15,000 in prize money, the winners will have the opportunity to partner with one of the challenge sponsors—A. O. Smith, Badger Meter and Zurn—on the marketing, licensing or sale of their technology or solution.

“Through our global and highly connected network in the water community, we’ve had great success in introducing water innovators to world-class water technology brands,” said Dean Amhaus, president and CEO of The Water Council. “Participating in the Tech Challenge enables progressive sponsoring companies’ R&D teams to discover innovations not typically found through their normal channels while giving water-focused entrepreneurs direct exposure to select global water technology companies.”

The Tech Challenge is open to entrepreneurs, university students or researchers, professionals already working in water-dependent industries, private sector and government labs, or inventive individuals from any location in the world. Application criteria, online submission and other program details are available at watertechhub.com. Applications are being accepted through Nov. 1. Finalists and winners will be announced in mid-December.