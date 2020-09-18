REMINDER: Division of Coastal Management to host contractors’ webinar for N.C. Resilient Coastal Communities Program
The North Carolina Division of Coastal Management (DCM) will host a free interactive webinar on the new N.C. Resilient Coastal Communities Program, September 23, 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. The intended audience includes consultants, regional governments, colleges/universities, and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) that have an interest in receiving and submitting a response to the program's 2020 Phase 1 and 2 Request for Qualifications.
The four phases of the program include:
Phase 1: Community Engagement and Risk & Vulnerability Assessment
Phase 2: Planning, Project Selection and Prioritization
Phase 3: Engineering and Design
Phase 4: Implementation
A presentation on phases 1 and 2 program curricula will be followed by an open discussion to solicit feedback from participants to inform the final stages of program development.
WEB EVENT: N.C. Resilient Coastal Communities Program - Potential Contractor Interactive Webinar
HOST: N.C. Division of Coastal Management
WHEN: Sept. 23, 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.
WHERE: Webex Meetings
*AUDIENCE: The intended audience includes consultants, regional governments, colleges/universities, and NGOs that hae an interest in receiving and submitting a response to the N.C. Resilient Coastal Communities Program 2020 Phase 1 and 2 Request for Qualifications.
