CONSUMER ALERT: Attorney General Moody Warns of U.S. Census Scams as Deadline Extended

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “It is so very important that Floridians respond to the Census—but with more census workers heading door-to-door it could mean more opportunity for imposters and scams. I encourage all Floridians to familiarize themselves with the proper protocols of census takers, and report any suspicious activity to the Census Bureau, local law enforcement or my office.”

The rising number of door-to-door census takers could create a greater opportunity for scammers to impersonate U.S. Census workers with the goal of breaking into homes to steal money, property or commit violent acts. Scammers may also use the opportunity to gain access to private information and commit identity theft or other crimes.

To avoid falling victim to census scams: