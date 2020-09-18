Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 784 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,887 in the last 365 days.

Hwy 28 open, new bridge built west of Sauk Centre (Sept. 18, 2020)

ST. CLOUD, Minn. – Highway 28 is open between Stearns County Road 183 and Highway 71 west of Sauk Centre.

The road has been detoured for four weeks to replace an old 1922 bridge over the Hoboken Creek with a new double box culvert bridge.

Those who travel along the detour route should be alert for periodic lane or shoulder closures, as crews remove detour signs and traffic control devices.

The $868,000 project will reduce upkeep costs and improve drainage for years to come.

MnDOT thanks the Sauk Centre area for their patience during this bridge project. For more information on this and other central Minnesota projects in Stearns County, visit mndot.gov/d3/projects.

For current road condition information, call 511 or visit 511mn.org.

Road work continues to be a critical service. MnDOT is committed to protecting the health, safety and well-being of its employees, contractors and all Minnesotans. Crews continue to follow the guidance of state and federal health officials to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

# # #

You just read:

Hwy 28 open, new bridge built west of Sauk Centre (Sept. 18, 2020)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.