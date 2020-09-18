Hwy 28 open, new bridge built west of Sauk Centre (Sept. 18, 2020)

ST. CLOUD, Minn. – Highway 28 is open between Stearns County Road 183 and Highway 71 west of Sauk Centre.

The road has been detoured for four weeks to replace an old 1922 bridge over the Hoboken Creek with a new double box culvert bridge.

Those who travel along the detour route should be alert for periodic lane or shoulder closures, as crews remove detour signs and traffic control devices.

The $868,000 project will reduce upkeep costs and improve drainage for years to come.

MnDOT thanks the Sauk Centre area for their patience during this bridge project. For more information on this and other central Minnesota projects in Stearns County, visit mndot.gov/d3/projects.

For current road condition information, call 511 or visit 511mn.org .

Road work continues to be a critical service. MnDOT is committed to protecting the health, safety and well-being of its employees, contractors and all Minnesotans. Crews continue to follow the guidance of state and federal health officials to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

