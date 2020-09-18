Route 8 Reopened in Oil City, Venango County

​Route 8 is reopened in Oil City, Venango with traffic restricted to one lane in each direction from intersection with Center Street to the intersection with Route 62 (Petroleum Street) and Route 428 (Halyday Run Road).

The roadway was closed in that area earlier today due to a water line break.

