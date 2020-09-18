PennDOT Announces Virtual Plans Display for the Zuck Road Project in Millcreek Township, Erie County

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the virtual public to a plans display for roadway improvements and a culvert replacement project on Zuck Road (Route 4015) in Millcreek Township, Erie County.

The project includes Zuck Road between the intersection with Zimmerly Road (Route 4012) and the intersection with West 26th Street (Route 20).

The project will include milling and paving of the entire corridor, improvements to five signalized intersections, and replacement of a box culvert. Intersection improvements will include traffic signal updates, turn lane additions, drainage, and ADA sidewalk and curb ramps.

Work is expected to occur during the 2022 construction season.

A 2.5-mile detour will be needed for a portion of the work involving the culvert replacement. The detour, which is expected to be in place for two months, will be posted using West 38th Street (Route 4016), Sterrettania Road (Route 832) and West 26th Street.

During other parts of the roadway improvements, motorists may encounter traffic controlled by flaggers.

The virtual plans display includes a video presentation, roadway and bridge plans, a handout with details on the proposed improvements at each intersection, and an interactive comment form. It can be accessed by visiting the PennDOT District 1 website, www.penndot.gov/District1, clicking on Public Meetings/Studies listed under the Resources heading, and choosing the Erie County box then the tile marked Zuck Road Improvement Project.

In accordance with Governor Wolf’s COVID-19 mitigation efforts, the comment period will be held online only. It will be open from September 18, 2020 to October 7, 2020. Those unable to access the study online may give feedback by contacting PennDOT Project Manager Steve Schettler, at sschettler@pa.gov or 814-678-7356.

The purpose of the plans display is to introduce the project and receive public input regarding any questions or concerns with the project. It is also an opportunity for the public to review and comment on the project’s potential effect upon Cultural Resources pursuant to the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation’s 36 CFR Part 800 regulations implementing Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.

The project documents will be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, contact Steve Schettler, PennDOT Project Manager at sschettler@pa.gov, or 814-678-7356.

Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891 or 800-468-4201.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

