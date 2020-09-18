Route 885 Boulevard of the Allies Paving Saturday in Pittsburgh

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing paving operations on the Boulevard of the Allies (Route 885) in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will occur Saturday, September 19 weather permitting.

Single-lane restrictions in each direction will occur at the Boulevard of the Allies intersection with Craft Avenue from 3 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Additionally, single-lane restrictions will occur on the Boulevard of the Allies between Bates Street and Craft Avenue. Crews from A. Folino Construction will conduct the work for PWSA.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #