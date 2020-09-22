Revolutionary air sanitizer developed for NASA removes COVID-19 in the air
There are enough things to worry about these days, clean air, free from COVID-19 inside your home shouldn’t be one of them.
One thing I’ve figured out, if it’s good enough for NASA then it’s good enough for me. I feel safe in my space knowing that my air is being cleaned by the same technology NASA uses.”NEPTUNE BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There are enough things to worry about these days, clean air, free from COVID-19 inside your home shouldn’t be one of them. Connecting World Merchandise, an innovative global wholesaler, and Airocide, a company that produces NASA-developed technology, today announced a partnership to expand the availability of Airocide, which is an FDA-approved air sanitizer that is clinically proven to eliminate airborne pathogens, including bacteria, mold, fungi and viruses to make your space safe.
— Pro Football Hall of Famer, Bobby Bell
“One thing I’ve figured out, if it’s good enough for NASA then it’s good enough for me,” said Pro Football Hall of Famer, Bobby Bell - Connecting World Merchandise director of promotions. “I feel safe in my space knowing that my air is being cleaned by the same technology NASA uses to guarantee the safety of their astronauts.”
Designed by NASA scientists, Airocide purifies toxins in the air that can worsen symptoms of asthma or allergies. Instead of filters, the device uses nanotechnology to oxidize pathogens at a molecular level, via two catalytic reaction chambers. It eliminates harmful bacteria and mold spores from the air. This is why it has been a critical part of high-quality health care for nearly 20 years. It is used in hospitals and other health care facilities all over the world to prevent infections that come from airborne sources. In addition, Airocide looks like a piece of modern art, complete with discreet touch controls.
“This exclusive NASA-developed technology has undergone 12 years of testing in space, in hospitals, in operating rooms, in schools, in dental offices, in laboratories, in food processing and packaging plants and other bio-sensitive environments,” said David Ghelerter, Chief Science and Technology Officer of Airocide “The bottom line is NASA had a problem and Airocide was the answer – we provide 99.999% pathogen free fresh air on the first pass and we’re FDA approved.”
About Airocide
Airocide is a company founded on NASA developed technology. Its air purification products are in use in schools, hospitals, outpatient surgeries, laboratories, food processing facilities, food storage facilities, businesses and homes around the world. The products are used to defeat bacteria and viruses, mold and mold spores, VOCs (organic gasses), organic odors and organic chemical smells. Its products have been shown to eliminate as much as 99.9999987% of airborne organic matter.
About Connecting World Merchandise
Connecting World Merchandise, LLC is an innovative global wholesaler who provides best in class products designed to serve the current and changing needs of wholesalers and brokers around the globe. Its focus is on leveraging its manufacturing relationships to help wholesalers and brokers provide the best possible prices, product lines, innovative solutions, and options for their customers. It exists to provide end-to-end solutions to serve the world’s population. Learn more at https://connectingworldmerchandisellc.com/.
Mark Molzen
Connecting World Merchandise
+1 602-614-7476
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn