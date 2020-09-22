Revolutionary air sanitizer developed for NASA removes COVID-19 in the air

Pro Hall of Famer, Bobby Bell - Connecting World Merchandise Director of Promotions

There are enough things to worry about these days, clean air, free from COVID-19 inside your home shouldn’t be one of them.

One thing I’ve figured out, if it’s good enough for NASA then it’s good enough for me. I feel safe in my space knowing that my air is being cleaned by the same technology NASA uses.” — Pro Football Hall of Famer, Bobby Bell