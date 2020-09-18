INNOVATIVE TECHNOLOGY TO KEEP RECREATION AREAS SAFE AND PEOPLE HEALTHY
Next-generation antimicrobial technology offers sanitation and protection for the recreation market.VERONA, WISCONSIN, USA, September 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RECRESOL™ antimicrobial solutions provide safe, non-toxic, and long-lasting protection to help keep recreation facilities safe and people healthy. Using EPA-registered technologies, the solutions bind to surfaces forming a durable, antimicrobial shield against harmful microorganisms such as viruses, bacteria, fungus, and mold and mildew. RECRESOL’s proprietary formulas were developed by PLAYTEC™, provider of antimicrobial products for the recreation industry.
Scientifically proven to last up to 60 days, RECRESOL will save staff hours and reduce operating costs, while simultaneously protecting guests and the greater community. RECRESOL serves both indoor and outdoor recreation facilities and is available in a range of formulas to meet various environments, protection levels, and budget requirements. Safe and easy-to-apply, RECRESOL is ideal for sport facilities, fitness centers, playgrounds, picnic areas, concessions, restrooms, and any high-touch areas.
Product benefits include:
• Effective against viruses, bacteria, fungus, molds, mildews, fungus and more
• Residual, long-term efficacy – protects surfaces and lasts up to 60 days
• Safe – no leaching, non-toxic, environmentally responsible
• Economical – ready to use or dilute with easy-to-use application
• Made in the USA, EPA registered, extensively tested
RECRESOL products, available from Commercial Recreation Specialists (CRS), offer recreation professionals a proven, cost-effective, and time-saving solution for the protection and well-being of their patrons. CRS is committed to the health and safety of the clients and the communities we serve. Learn more at www.crs4rec.com/recresol or call 1-877-896-8442.
About Commercial Recreation Specialists
CRS is headquartered in Verona, Wisconsin, with representatives in New Jersey, Minnesota, and Nebraska. It serves customers throughout the United States and the Caribbean. With more than 100 years of combined industry experience, CRS not only supplies the highest quality equipment, it also offers design, planning, installation and operations services. The company provides careful analysis of each client’s facility and business goals in order to achieve the best recreation solution possible. CRS delivers unparalleled industry knowledge and proven success in the commercial recreation market with clients including municipalities, schools, YMCAs, athletic facilities, sports venues, amusement parks, family entertainment centers, campgrounds, resorts, summer camps, zoos and other recreation venues. For more information, contact the CRS corporate office at (877) 896-8442 or visit their website at www.crs4rec.com.
Kathy Callaghan
Commercial Recreation Specialists
+1 608-497-2217
email us here
PLAYTEC Solutions