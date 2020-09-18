Milkio cultured organic grass-fed ghee: a smart kitchen staple with loads of health benefits
Milkio cultured organic grass-fed ghee is high-aroma, zero-lactose dairy that is storage friendly, USDA certified, non-GMO and organic endorsed by BioGro, NZ. ”HAMILTON, AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND, September 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cultured grass-fed ghee is a unique dairy product, which contains zero-lactose. No-lactose content makes it ideal for severely dairy sensitive consumers, as they can have cultured ghee to their diet without the risk of food sensitivity. Recently, Milkio Food has introduced cultured organic grass-fed ghee in their product portfolio. Prepared from cultured butter, cultured organic grass-fed ghee contains only lactic acid instead of lactose: as this unique ghee is cooked from cultured butter, the entire lactose of milk gets converted into lactic acid and that makes the cultured ghee more digestion-friendly and 100% risk-free of food sensitivity.
— Milkio Foods
Cultured ghee offers plenty of ghee benefits and it is shelf-friendly too. You can preserve Milkio Organic cultured ghee clarified butter in your kitchen without the support of refrigeration for 12 months from its date of manufacturing.
Milkio Ghee is USDA certified 100% pure, and its high aroma is 100% natural and the premium quality ghee is cooked without chemical preservative and synthetic flavor. Milkio cultured grass-fed ghee is organic and non-GMO officially certified by BioGro New Zealand. Produced in a USFDA approved manufacturing unit. The ghee clarified butter is soothing for the digestive system and it is gut friendly because Milkio ghee contains loads of butyrate. Its higher smoke point is the reason you can count it as a safe cooking oil and a healthy butter substitute.
Milkio cultured organic ghee clarified butter is helpful for natural weight loss. Prepared in pure New Zealand, it is a Keto and Paleo diet friend product.
Milkio organic grass-fed products are available presently in
• Consumer Pack - 250ml, 500ml, 1000ml
• Horeka - 5L, 10 L, 20L plastic tubs and 15k tins, etc.
• B2B - 210 Kg steel drums and 1 MT bulk packs
Milkio grass-fed ghee is now available in Australia, Taiwan, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Singapore, Thailand, Japan, Chile, Egypt, China, and New Zealand, and in the USA. Besides selling the branded product, Milkio offers private label business and contract manufacturing business facilities for willing enterprises.
Milkio cultured organic grass-fed ghee is the premium in its quality. The world knows how nutritious and health-safe cultured ghee is, which can enhance the taste of your food as well as it can boost immunity. Milkio organic cultured ghee is an example of holistic dairy food with a winning combo of palate and nourishment.
Cultured Organic grass fed ghee | Milkio Foods New Zealand