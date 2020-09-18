Pluralsight Named One of the Best Workplaces for Women by Great Place to Work® and Fortune

/EIN News/ -- SILICON SLOPES, Utah, Sept. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ: PS), the enterprise technology skills and engineering management platform, today announced it has been named one of the 2020 Best Workplaces for Women by Fortune Magazine and global research and consulting firm, Great Place to Work®. This recognition marks the company’s third consecutive year on the nationwide list, and underscores Pluralsight’s commitment to investing and creating meaningful programs to build a stronger sense of belonging for all.



To determine the Best Workplaces for Women list, Great Place to Work® evaluated feedback from more than 4.9 million employees, working at Great Place to Work-Certified companies across the United States. Women themselves reported on more than 60 job elements, including trust in leaders and one another, fairness of workplace decisions, manifestation of company values, ability to contribute new ideas, and overall fulfillment. Great Place to Work also analyzed these patterns relative to each organization’s size, and workforce makeup. By making the list, Pluralsight is recognized for implementing a mix of exemplary benefits, policies, and programs that ensure women have equally great experiences as team members of other genders, no matter who they are or what they do for the organization.

“We are honored to be named a Fortune Best Workplaces for Women and recognized for our commitment and the investments we make in our team members,” said Anita Grantham, Chief People Officer of Pluralsight. “We are intentional in creating a healthy environment that supports all of our team members inclusive of gender, ethnicity, sexual orientation, and all other identities. We know there’s always more work to be done, so we will continue to strive to make Pluralsight a welcoming place that allows our team members to bring their full selves to work every day and thrive.”

Pluralsight’s mission is to democratize technology skills and support the technology innovations of individuals and organizations around the world. The company has set itself apart as a great workplace with a meaningful set of values that has defined its culture and has helped cultivate an environment that embraces diversity. Pluralsight actively seeks to reflect that commitment in the representation of women in leadership roles and across the organization. The company’s ultimate goal is to create an environment with balanced representation that reflects its customers and those it serves.

“Best workplaces like Pluralsight are committed to addressing gender issues and evolving their behaviors and mindsets to narrow the gender gap,” said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. “By creating an inclusive culture, Best Workplaces on this list see an increase in innovation regardless of gender, giving them a competitive advantage to thrive during these uncertain times.”

The 2020 Best Workplaces for Women List, is one of a series of rankings by Great Place to Work® and Fortune based on employee feedback from Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations. In 2020, Pluralsight was also ranked as a Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For™, Best Workplace for Technology™, and Best Workplace for Millennials™ by Great Place to Work® and Fortune.

About Pluralsight

Pluralsight is the leading technology skills and engineering management platform. Trusted by forward-thinking companies of every size in every industry, Pluralsight helps individuals and businesses transform with technology through its Skills and Flow products. Skills helps build technology skills at scale with expert-authored courses on today’s most important technologies, including cloud, artificial intelligence and machine learning, data science, and security, among others. Skills also offers analytics and Skill IQ and Role IQ assessments. Flow complements Skills by providing visibility and analytics into software development workflows to accelerate the delivery of products and services. For more information about Pluralsight (NASDAQ: PS), visit pluralsight.com .

