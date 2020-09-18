Barron’s Announces Patti Brennan as a 2020 Top Independent Financial Advisor

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Key Financial CEO, Patti Brennan, has just been named by Barron’s as a 2020 Top Independent Financial Advisor. This prestigious recognition is given to only 100 Financial Advisors in America - a list comprised of both males and females. The goal of the Barron’s Top Independent Advisor list is to recognize those unique advisors who consistently demonstrate excellence in their practice for the people they serve.



Barron’s has been ranking financial advisors since 2004 with it’s first list ranking the nation’s Top 100 Advisors. In 2006, the Top 100 Women Advisors was introduced, followed by the Top 100 Independent Advisors rankings in 2007. These rankings also produce the Hall of Fame list – a prestigious list of only 145 Advisors in the Nation – also a recognition that Patti Brennan is proud to be a member of. As a matter of fact, Brennan has been a standout in the Barron’s rankings for the past 15 years. No easy feat, considering that over 600,000 people are licensed through FINRA. Nearly half of those identify themselves as Financial Advisors with less than 20% of those advisors being women.

Brennan has often been asked to share her expertise with others. Last Fall, she presented at the Barron’s UK Summit, where she was the only American Advisor asked to speak about best practices in her firm and throughout the industry. “The credit for this achievement really goes to my team – one of the deepest benches in the field of wealth management. I’m also so grateful to the many clients who have helped me shape what I believe is the gold standard for how objective financial advice should be given today.”

In a year that has seen everything from a global pandemic to sharp market declines, the industry has had to learn to pivot, lean on new forms of technology and adapt business models to remote offices and virtual meetings. The advisors that have been able to groom their teams quickly while still maintaining best practices are now enjoying a new, possibly more efficient way of servicing their clients moving forward.

At the helm of Key Financial Inc. for over 30 years, Brennan provides comprehensive wealth management with integrated strategies that are unique to each client. Known for her ability to see the impact of the “little details” on the big picture, Brennan is known for communicating complex financial concepts in simple, understandable and meaningful terms. Brennan has guided “standing room only” audiences with her wisdom, perspective and practical advice through some of the most challenging times in our country. Brennan and her team have also launched The Patti Brennan Show, a podcast dedicated to helping improve the listener’s net worth. The show is biweekly and covers timely financial topics as well as economic forecasts and market discussions. It can be found on iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher and Spotify.

With assets under management of over $1Billion, Key Financial, Inc. is located at 1045 Andrew Drive, Suite A, West Chester, PA. For information about the firm’s planning services or to speak with Patti Brennan, call (610)429-9050 or visit www.keyfinancialinc.com .

Securities offered through Royal Alliance Associates, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC. Insurance services offered through Patricia Brennan are independent of Royal Alliance Associates, Inc. Advisory services offered through Key Financial, Inc., a registered investment advisor not affiliated with Royal Alliance Associates, Inc.

The “Barron’s Hall of Fame” is a select group of individuals who are screened on a number of different criteria. Among factors the survey takes into consideration are the overall size and success of practices, the quality of service provided to clients, adherence to high standards of industry regulatory compliance, and leadership in “best practices” of wealth management. Portfolio performance is not a factor. Please see www.barrons.com for more information.

