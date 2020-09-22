Former Nationally Syndicated Morning Show Producer Partners with ‘31 Days and Beyond’

Their Goal is to Bring Greater Awareness and Support to Black Businesses and HBCUs

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Last month, Marketing and Entertainment Executive and Founder of the Midwest-based nonprofit SERVE 60, L. Maxwell McKissick, launched his social ‘31 Days and Beyond’ initiative to support Black-Owned Businesses and HBCUs with the help of national sponsor, Husch Blackwell - one of the nation's largest law firms.

McKissick created and launched the national initiative to help support Black-owned businesses and Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) across America. The campaign’s tagline is, “Black business: It’s more than just a month.” The tagline was chosen because it succinctly encapsulates the essence of what the overall mission and purpose of the campaign was designed to do.

Nikki Woods, CEO of Nikki Woods Media, LLC and former producer of the Tom Joyner Morning Show will serve as Brand Ambassador and an Official Spokesperson for the initiative.

She is also the product of an HBCU - Howard University.

“This month, we are thrilled to announce that SERVE 60 Foundation Inc., has teamed up and partnered with Nikki Woods of Nikki Woods Media to help build and grow our initiative,” says McKissick. “You may know her best as the former Producer of The Tom Joyner Morning Show who went on to become a cultural icon in her own right. She is bringing her stellar reputation as a Global Visibility Expert to help elevate our mission.”

Our mission is to support Black-owned businesses not only throughout the month of August but well beyond the thirty-one-day period. The campaign and website are designed to focus on three key areas and goals between August 1st and the end of the calendar year. Those areas and goals are as follows:

Raise awareness and visibility for Black-owned businesses and HBCUs across America.

Create, develop and manage an economic empowerment fund to support Black-owned businesses and HBCUs which will provide small business grants and scholarships up to $1,000

Create, grow and manage The Give Black Network- a national network of business professionals that will donate up to 1 hour of skills or services to support a Black-owned business.

“This kind of help and support can be crucial for African-American entrepreneurs and small business owners”, says Woods about the 31DaysandBeyond.com campaign. “I’m excited and honored to be a part of it.” she states.

For more details and information on the latest national campaign and website to support Black-owned businesses and HBCUs or to become a part of The Give Black Network and donate an hour or financial resources to the nonprofit’s economic empowerment fund, please visit the website: www.31daysandbeyond.com

More information on Nikki Woods please visit: https://nikkiwoodsmedia.com/

###