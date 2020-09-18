Dental Consumables Market to reach US $52.2 billion by 2028 - Global Insights on Size, Key Stakeholders, Growth Drivers, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Strategic Initiatives and Future Prospect: Adroit Market Research

North America and Europe have historically controlled the demand for dental products, while Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness highest growth over the forecast period

The "Dental Consumables Market by Product (Implants, Prosthetics, Orthodontics, Endodontics, Infection Control, Periodontics, Whitening Products, Prophylaxis, Fluorides, Others), End-Users (Hospitals & Clinics, Laboratory), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa), Global Forecast 2018 to 2028" study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

Adroit Market Research report on global dental consumables market gives a holistic view of the market from 2018 to 2028, which includes factors such as market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. The market has been studied for historic years from 2018 to 2019, with the base year of estimation as 2020 and forecast from 2020 to 2028. The report covers the current status and future traits of the market at global as well as country level. In addition, the study also assesses the market competition with Porter's five forces analysis and company positioning based on their product portfolio, geographic footprint, strategic initiatives and overall revenue. Prominent players operating in the global dental consumables market have been studied in detail.

The global dental consumables market was valued at USD 28.5 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7% over the forecast period. The growing incidence of dental diseases coupled with rising investments in CAD/CAM technologies is projected to fuel market growth from 2020 to 2028.

According to the 2017 Report of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), about 84.6 percent of children aged 5-19 years visited the dental program by 2016. About 64% of adults 18-64 years of age went on dental appointments, and likewise for adults over the age of 65. The growing awareness regarding oral health is projected to be a major driving factor across the developed economies.

According to the CDC, around 47 percent of adults in the 30-year-old age group and above have some form of periodontal diseases in the U.S., around 15 percent -20 percent of people aged 35 to 45 universally have periodontal disease. Governments and private organizations and associations around the world are taking initiatives to build oral health awareness. Medical research has had oral health related to heart disease, low birth weight during pregnancy, and flu transmission. For example, the CDC has collaborated with groups such as the American Dental Association and the American Academy of Periodontology to enhance and maintain periodontal disease screening in the adult population of the US.

The World Health Organizations is taking initiatives such as building oral health policies to effectively control oral health risks and implementing community-based projects for the prevention of oral disease and also supporting national health authorities to implement efficient fluoride programs to cure dental caries and providing technical support to many countries to integrate oral health into public health and strengthen their oral health systems. All these factors are anticipated establish oral health awareness among the global population, and thus is projected to fuel demand for dental consumables market.

The prominent players operating in global dental consumables market includes Institut Straumann AG, Dentsply Sirona, 3M, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Henry Schein, Inc., KURARAY CO., LTD., Keystone Dental, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Cam Bioceramics B.V., Datum Dental Ltd. among other prominent players.

