Notice of Funding Availability - Request for Partners - Pumpout Services for Recreational Boaters in the District

DOEE seeks to identify a partner to included in a grant application to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) Clean Vessel Act (CVA) grant program for funding to purchase or operate and provide maintenance for boat sewage pumpout systems, portable pumpouts, or pumpout boats for use with recreational vessels in District of Columbia waters. Beginning September 18, 2020 the full text of the Request for Applications will be available on the Department’s website.

A person may obtain a copy of this RFA by any of the following means:

Download from the attachments below.

Email a request to [email protected] with “Request copy of RFA 2020-2028-FWD” in the subject line.

The deadline for application submissions is October 19, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. The online application must be time stamped by 4:30 p.m. on the date the application is due. E-mail the completed application to [email protected].

Eligibility: The institutions below may apply for this grant:

Nonprofit organizations, including those with IRS 501(c)(3) or 501(c)(4) determinations

Government agencies;

Universities/educational institutions; and

Private Enterprises.

For additional information regarding this RFP, write to: [email protected].