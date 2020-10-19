Medina Exteriors named to Qualified Remodeler TOP 500 for 2020
Medina Exteriors, Inc. was chosen as a 2020 Top 500 remodeler by the Qualified Remodeler editorial staff.MEDINA, OH, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Qualified Remodeler, a leading publication serving remodelers and home improvement companies in the U.S., has ranked Medina Exteriors, Inc. dba Simply Distinct Kitchens & Baths as the No. 426 on its 42nd annual TOP 500 remodelers of 2020. Since 1978, the QR TOP 500 has tracked the industry’s largest and fastest growing companies. In 2020, the TOP 500 represented $10 billion in remodeling sales volume on over one million jobs.
Medina Exteriors, Inc. dba Simply Distinct Kitchens & Baths was chosen as a 2020 Top 500 remodeler by the Qualified Remodeler editorial staff for meeting a set of criteria including installed remodeling dollar volume, total years in business, industry association membership, industry certification, industry awards and community service.
Brett C. Ruiz began Medina Exteriors Inc in 1992 with just a pickup truck and small home office. Over the years the company became one of the most trusted names in roofing, siding and windows for Medina, Ohio. With their impeccable customer service, work ethic and outstanding reviews, clients began asking Brett to handle their interior remodeling projects too. In 2006, Brett added interior remodeling to his services and it grew with the same success as his exterior services. Medina Exteriors & Remodeling became experts in kitchen and bath remodeling and improvements. Investing in training, equipment and a new 8,000 square foot service center, in 2016, Simply Distinct Kitchens & Baths was born as a division of Medina Exteriors & Remodeling. The name may have expanded, but the team, full of master artisans, carpenters, trained customer-support staff, hasn’t changed.
Now, with two great companies under one roof, Medina Exteriors & Remodeling and Simply Distinct Kitchens & Baths can handle all your home remodeling needs, both inside and out.
“Based on Qualified Remodeler’s analysis, the Top 500 firms tend to share several common attributes, including strong revenues, a commitment to customer service, insightful sales techniques and strong customer loyalty,” says Qualified Remodeler owner and editorial director, Patrick O’Toole. “These attributes helped put the firms on this list and contribute to their success.”
Additional information on the Top 500 can be found in the August issue of Qualified Remodeler and at www.qualifiedremodeler.com.
Brett Ruiz
Medina Exteriors
+1 330-725-2235
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter