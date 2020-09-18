Intermittent Ramp Closure on State Route 68 and State Route 422 at Jefferson Street and Mitchell Hill Road in Butler County

Two exit ramps – Jefferson Street and Mitchell Hill Road - on State Route 68 will be closed intermittently between Wednesday, September 23, 2020 and Monday, September 28, 2020.

Ramps will be closed for short durations to allow for full depth pavement reconstruction on these ramps with asphalt. Once the asphalt is cooled, ramps will reopen to traffic. Performing this work with intermittent closures as opposed to closing the entire ramp down for a full week will allow motorists to utilize the ramps more while the work is still being completed.

Mekis Construction Corporation, Fenelton, PA is completing this project.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website. Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPittsburgh.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in in Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana and Jefferson counties at www.penndot.gov/District10.

MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov.

###