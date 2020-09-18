Entrepreneur and Founder of Hola! Restaurants Peter Lowes Featured in Exclusive New Interview with Ideamensch
Peter Lowes, founder of nouveau Mexican Peruvian restaurants Hola!, has been featured in an exclusive new interview with Ideamensch.BEND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The official interview is available on the Ideamensch website. Ideamensch is a leading platform for entrepreneurs, makers, and doers to bring their ideas, insights, and experiences to life.
During the wide-ranging interview, Peter Lowes discussed where the idea of Hola! restaurants came from, what his typical day looks like, how he maximizes productivity, and how he brings ideas to life. Commented Peter: “I always try to surround myself with positive creative individuals who look at why an idea can succeed rather than why an idea will fail…a cohesive group can move swiftly and efficiently, negativity roadblocks creative processes, and stunts idea growth.”
Peter Lowes, who is also the founder of the non-profit environmental education, advocacy, and support organization Teaching Educational Awareness (TEA), also highlighted a trend that he finds inspiring and exciting, which is the movement towards solar and wind energy. Commented Peter: “We have a finite amount of fossil fuels and our dependency on fossil fuels has caused massive environmental damage.”
Peter Lowes also shared strategies that have helped him grow his various businesses over the years —including Tokyo Starfish, which was recently awarded by Source Magazine as the best cannabis dispensary in Central Oregon for 2020 — and also disclosed his biggest business-related regret, as well as the advice he wishes he could give to his younger self. His chief lamentation involves impatiently rushing into a business without conducting due diligence, and his self-advice is not to sweat the small stuff. Commented Peter: “There will always be situations that get thrown at us in life, keep perspective and realize that in 20 or maybe even 10 or 5 years, none of that stuff will matter.”
As for practical Wisdom, Peter Lowes also revealed that the best $100 he spent recently was on glass spray bottles to replace throw-away single-use plastic cleaning materials, that the software solution that helps him stay productive is Google Docs, and that everyone — regardless of their personal or business background — should read the book “No One is Too Small to Make a Difference” by climate activist Greta Thunberg. Commented Peter: “If we do not, as a race, take action against climate change, then the results will be irreversible and disastrous.”
Wrapping up the interview, Peter Lowes shared some words of wisdom that are absolutely essential, but unfortunately are often not taken to heart — or outright neglected — by many people: if you can be one thing in this life, be kind.
For those interested in viewing Peter’s interview, please visit the Ideamensch website, or click here.
About Peter Lowes
Peter Lowes is a highly successful entrepreneur and environmental advocate. His non-profit foundation Teaching Environmental Awareness (TEA) provides scholarships to students pursuing education in environmental studies and sciences, and also provides support to various environmentally conscious groups and causes.
For more information about the Hola! Restaurants, please visit: https://holabend.com/
For more information about Peter Lowes and his other projects, please visit: https://peter-lowes.com/
Peter Lowes
Hola! Restaurants
+1 541-788-2444
email us here