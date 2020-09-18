Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 812 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,906 in the last 365 days.

Recro to Present at Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & Medtech Summit

/EIN News/ -- GAINESVILLE, Ga., Sept. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recro (Nasdaq:REPH), a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), with integrated solutions for the development, formulation, regulatory support, manufacturing and packaging of oral solid dose drug products, today announced that Gerri Henwood, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & Medtech Summit on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at 4:10 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the “Presentations” page within the Investors section of the Recro website at https://ir.recropharma.com. A replay will be available on the Recro website for a period of 30 days following the event.

About Recro

Recro is a contract development and manufacturing, or CDMO, business, with integrated solutions for the development, formulation, manufacturing and CTM management of high potency and other  solid oral dose forms and located in Gainesville, GA. The Company leverages its formulation expertise to develop and manufacture pharmaceutical products using its proprietary delivery technologies and other manufacturing services for commercial and development-stage partners who commercialize or plan to commercialize these products. For more information see www.recropharma.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact:
Argot Partners
Sam Martin / Claudia Styslinger
(212) 600-1902
sam@argotpartners.com
Claudia@argotpartners.com

Recro
Ryan D. Lake
(484) 395-2436
rlake@recropharma.com

Media Contact:
Argot Partners
David Rosen
(212) 600-1902
David.rosen@argotpartners.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

Recro to Present at Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & Medtech Summit

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.