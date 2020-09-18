BlackRock® Canada Announces September Cash Distributions for the iShares® ETFs

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Sept. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), today announced the September 2020 cash distributions for the iShares ETFs listed on the TSX or NEO which pay on a monthly or quarterly basis. Unitholders of record of a fund on September 25, 2020 will receive cash distributions payable in respect of that fund on September 30, 2020.



Details regarding the “per unit” distribution amounts are as follows:

Fund Name Fund

Ticker Cash

Distribution

Per Unit ($) iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBH 0.046 iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBO 0.041 iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF CDZ 0.074 iShares Equal Weight Banc & Lifeco ETF CEW 0.043 iShares Global Real Estate Index ETF CGR 0.207 iShares U.S. High Yield Fixed Income Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CHB 0.081 iShares International Fundamental Index ETF CIE 0.095 iShares Global Infrastructure Index ETF CIF 0.183 iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLF 0.030 iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLG 0.040 iShares US Fundamental Index ETF CLU 0.115 iShares US Fundamental Index ETF CLU.C 0.135 iShares Premium Money Market ETF CMR 0.001 iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF CPD 0.050 iShares Canadian Fundamental Index ETF CRQ 0.114 iShares Short Duration High Income ETF (CAD-Hedged) CSD 0.067 iShares US Dividend Growers Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CUD 0.072 iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF CVD 0.066 iShares Emerging Markets Fundamental Index ETF CWO 0.595 iShares Global Water Index ETF CWW 0.196 iShares Global Monthly Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CYH 0.064 Dynamic Active Tactical Bond ETF DXB 0.042 Dynamic Active Canadian Dividend ETF DXC 0.040 Dynamic Active Global Financial Services ETF DXF 0.100 Dynamic Active Crossover Bond ETF DXO 0.057 Dynamic Active Preferred Shares ETF DXP 0.072 Dynamic Active Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF DXV 0.032 iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETF FIE 0.040 iShares Core Balanced ETF Portfolio XBAL 0.103 iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF XBB 0.071 iShares S&P/TSX Global Base Metals Index ETF XBM 0.028 iShares Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XCB 0.052 iShares Canadian Growth Index ETF XCG 0.152 iShares Core Conservative Balanced ETF Portfolio XCNS 0.108 iShares S&P/TSX SmallCap Index ETF XCS 0.093 iShares ESG Advanced MSCI Canada Index ETF XCSR 0.133 iShares Canadian Value Index ETF XCV 0.205 iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF XDG 0.059 iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF(1) XDG.U 0.043 iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XDGH 0.061 iShares Core MSCI Canadian Quality Dividend Index ETF XDIV 0.081 iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF XDU 0.051 iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF(1) XDU.U 0.038 iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XDUH 0.047 iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF XDV 0.083 iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XEB 0.061 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF XEG 0.041 iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF XEI 0.078 iShares Jantzi Social Index ETF XEN 0.233 iShares Core Equity ETF Portfolio XEQT 0.079 iShares ESG Aware MSCI Canada Index ETF XESG 0.127 iShares MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XFA 0.058 iShares MSCI Multifactor Canada Index ETF XFC 0.108 iShares MSCI Multifactor EAFE Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XFF 0.119 iShares MSCI Multifactor EAFE Index ETF XFI 0.112 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index ETF XFN 0.115 iShares Floating Rate Index ETF XFR 0.007 iShares MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF XFS 0.065 iShares MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF(1) XFS.U 0.049 iShares Canadian Government Bond Index ETF XGB 0.041 iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF XGD 0.012 iShares Global Government Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XGGB 0.030 iShares Core Growth ETF Portfolio XGRO 0.081 iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETF XHB 0.063 iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHD 0.079 iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF XHU 0.066 iShares U.S. High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHY 0.080 iShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF XIC 0.210 iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIG 0.054 iShares Core Income Balanced ETF Portfolio XINC 0.119 iShares Core Canadian Long Term Bond Index ETF XLB 0.065 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Materials Index ETF XMA 0.028 iShares S&P/TSX Completion Index ETF XMD 0.117 iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XMS 0.102 iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor Index ETF XMTM 0.054 iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF XMU 0.211 iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF(1) XMU.U 0.160 iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF XMV 0.203 iShares S&P/TSX North American Preferred Stock Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XPF 0.067 iShares High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF XQB 0.044 iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor Index ETF XQLT 0.062 iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF XRE 0.058 iShares ESG Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF XSAB 0.043 iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF XSB 0.052 iShares Conservative Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSC 0.041 iShares Conservative Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSE 0.047 iShares Core Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond Index ETF XSH 0.043 iShares Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSI 0.046 iShares Short Term High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF XSQ 0.034 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Consumer Staples Index ETF XST 0.118 iShares ESG Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF XSTB 0.034 iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Index ETF XSUS 0.066 iShares Diversified Monthly Income ETF XTR 0.050 iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XUH 0.084 iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA Index ETF XUSR 0.038 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index ETF XUT 0.095 iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF XUU 0.099 iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF(1) XUU.U 0.075 iShares MSCI USA Value Factor Index ETF XVLU 0.073

(1) Distribution per unit amounts are USD for XDG.U, XDU.U, XFS.U, XMU.U, and XUU.U

Further information on the iShares Funds can be found at http://www.blackrock.com/ca .

