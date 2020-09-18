Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
BlackRock® Canada Announces September Cash Distributions for the iShares® ETFs

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Sept. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), today announced the September 2020 cash distributions for the iShares ETFs listed on the TSX or NEO which pay on a monthly or quarterly basis. Unitholders of record of a fund on September 25, 2020 will receive cash distributions payable in respect of that fund on September 30, 2020.

Details regarding the “per unit” distribution amounts are as follows:

Fund Name Fund
Ticker		 Cash
Distribution
Per Unit ($)
iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBH 0.046
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBO 0.041
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF CDZ 0.074
iShares Equal Weight Banc & Lifeco ETF CEW 0.043
iShares Global Real Estate Index ETF CGR 0.207
iShares U.S. High Yield Fixed Income Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CHB 0.081
iShares International Fundamental Index ETF CIE 0.095
iShares Global Infrastructure Index ETF CIF 0.183
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLF 0.030
iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLG 0.040
iShares US Fundamental Index ETF CLU 0.115
iShares US Fundamental Index ETF CLU.C 0.135
iShares Premium Money Market ETF CMR 0.001
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF CPD 0.050
iShares Canadian Fundamental Index ETF CRQ 0.114
iShares Short Duration High Income ETF (CAD-Hedged) CSD 0.067
iShares US Dividend Growers Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CUD 0.072
iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF CVD 0.066
iShares Emerging Markets Fundamental Index ETF CWO 0.595
iShares Global Water Index ETF CWW 0.196
iShares Global Monthly Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CYH 0.064
Dynamic Active Tactical Bond ETF DXB 0.042
Dynamic Active Canadian Dividend ETF DXC 0.040
Dynamic Active Global Financial Services ETF DXF 0.100
Dynamic Active Crossover Bond ETF DXO 0.057
Dynamic Active Preferred Shares ETF DXP 0.072
Dynamic Active Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF DXV 0.032
iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETF FIE 0.040
iShares Core Balanced ETF Portfolio XBAL 0.103
iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF XBB 0.071
iShares S&P/TSX Global Base Metals Index ETF XBM 0.028
iShares Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XCB 0.052
iShares Canadian Growth Index ETF XCG 0.152
iShares Core Conservative Balanced ETF Portfolio XCNS 0.108
iShares S&P/TSX SmallCap Index ETF XCS 0.093
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI Canada Index ETF XCSR 0.133
iShares Canadian Value Index ETF XCV 0.205
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF XDG 0.059
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF(1) XDG.U 0.043
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XDGH 0.061
iShares Core MSCI Canadian Quality Dividend Index ETF XDIV 0.081
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF XDU 0.051
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF(1) XDU.U 0.038
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XDUH 0.047
iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF XDV 0.083
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XEB 0.061
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF XEG 0.041
iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF XEI 0.078
iShares Jantzi Social Index ETF XEN 0.233
iShares Core Equity ETF Portfolio XEQT 0.079
iShares ESG Aware MSCI Canada Index ETF XESG 0.127
iShares MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XFA 0.058
iShares MSCI Multifactor Canada Index ETF XFC 0.108
iShares MSCI Multifactor EAFE Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XFF 0.119
iShares MSCI Multifactor EAFE Index ETF XFI 0.112
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index ETF XFN 0.115
iShares Floating Rate Index ETF XFR 0.007
iShares MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF XFS 0.065
iShares MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF(1) XFS.U 0.049
iShares Canadian Government Bond Index ETF XGB 0.041
iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF XGD 0.012
iShares Global Government Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XGGB 0.030
iShares Core Growth ETF Portfolio XGRO 0.081
iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETF XHB 0.063
iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHD 0.079
iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF XHU 0.066
iShares U.S. High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHY 0.080
iShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF XIC 0.210
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIG 0.054
iShares Core Income Balanced ETF Portfolio XINC 0.119
iShares Core Canadian Long Term Bond Index ETF XLB 0.065
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Materials Index ETF XMA 0.028
iShares S&P/TSX Completion Index ETF XMD 0.117
iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XMS 0.102
iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor Index ETF XMTM 0.054
iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF XMU 0.211
iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF(1) XMU.U 0.160
iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF XMV 0.203
iShares S&P/TSX North American Preferred Stock Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XPF 0.067
iShares High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF XQB 0.044
iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor Index ETF XQLT 0.062
iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF XRE 0.058
iShares ESG Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF XSAB 0.043
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF XSB 0.052
iShares Conservative Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSC 0.041
iShares Conservative Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSE 0.047
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond Index ETF XSH 0.043
iShares Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSI 0.046
iShares Short Term High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF XSQ 0.034
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Consumer Staples Index ETF XST 0.118
iShares ESG Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF XSTB 0.034
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Index ETF XSUS 0.066
iShares Diversified Monthly Income ETF XTR 0.050
iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XUH 0.084
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA Index ETF XUSR 0.038
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index ETF XUT 0.095
iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF XUU 0.099
iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF(1) XUU.U 0.075
iShares MSCI USA Value Factor Index ETF XVLU 0.073

(1) Distribution per unit amounts are USD for XDG.U, XDU.U, XFS.U, XMU.U, and XUU.U

Further information on the iShares Funds can be found at http://www.blackrock.com/ca.

About BlackRock
BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, our clients turn to us for the solutions they need when planning for their most important goals. As of June 30, 2020, the firm managed approximately US$7.32 trillion in assets on behalf of investors worldwide. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate | Twitter: @BlackRockCA | Blog: www.blackrockblog.com/can/ | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/blackrock.

About iShares ETFs
iShares unlocks opportunity across markets to meet the evolving needs of investors. With more than twenty years of experience, a global line-up of 900+ exchange traded funds (ETFs) and US$2.16 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2020, iShares continues to drive progress for the financial industry. iShares funds are powered by the expert portfolio and risk management of BlackRock, trusted to manage more money than any other investment firm1.

1 Based on US$7.32 trillion in AUM as of 6/30/20

iShares® ETFs are managed by BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited. 

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investing in iShares ETFs.  Please read the relevant prospectus before investing.  The funds  are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.  Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional. 

Contact for Media:               
Maeve Hannigan                                                                                           
T – 416-643-4058                  
Email: Maeve.Hannigan@blackrock.com

Primary Logo

