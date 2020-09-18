Global Covid-19 Vaccine Market Analysis 2020 – Dynamics, Trends, Revenue, Segmented, Outlook & Forecast Till 2026
PUNE , MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Covid-19 Vaccine Industry
Overview
The Global Covid-19 Vaccine Market report offers an unbiased analysis by acquiring raw data from private and public databases, archives, and other trustworthy sources. It offers predictions and foresights for the period of 2020 to 2026. The market variables shape the overall landscape with special emphasis on novel trends and emerging opportunities. The market gauges its prospects per region and country to further validate its claims. Prominent players in the industry are profiled and their strategies evaluated for better understanding.
This report focuses on the global Covid-19 Vaccine status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Covid-19 Vaccine development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, Middle East, Southeast Asia and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
Inovio Pharmaceuticals
Takis Biotech (Evvivax)
Zydus Cadila
Codagenix, Inc.
GeoVax, Inc.
Bravovax
Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies
Altimmune
Vaxart
CanSino Biologics
ExpreS2ion Biotechnologies ApS
Clover Biopharmaceuticals
GSK
Vaxil Bio Ltd.
Generex
Novavax, Inc.
Sanofi Pasteur
Baylor
iBio, Inc.
Moderna, Inc.
Curevac
ImmunoPrecise
Competition Landscape
The competition is analyzed with regards to the concentration of players. The Global Covid-19 Vaccine Market trends and patterns are studied and strategies formulated to navigate through various obstacles and unforeseen circumstances. Expansions, agreements, partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations are strategies considered by the players to stay afloat in the industry. Range of products are benchmarked and sized according to features, consumer demand, and price.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
DNA
Live Attenuated Virus
NonReplicating Viral Vecto
Protein Subunit
RNA
Market segment by Application, split into
Treatment
Prevention
Method of Research
The study of the Global Covid-19 Vaccine Market aims to offer the latest and broadly covered information and for this, our deemed experts have employed the best methods possible, namely the parameters belonging to the Porter’s Five Force Model. The latest inputs have been gathered based on the latest and popular trends and also the names of the key contenders in the market and their extensive chain networks across the globe. Moreover, this section gives an insight into the parent industry, other than the macro-economic aspects and the main governing factors, in terms of the market segmentation. The market research has been extensively carried out by the experts using two effective methods, which are primary and secondary. Both these methods have aided the experts in providing our clients with the best knowledge of the Global Covid-19 Vaccine Market, while focusing on the shortcomings, threats, opportunities and the strengths of the overall market.
Segmentation
The segments and sub-segments within the Covid-19 Vaccine report are highlighted and expounded in detail with value and growth revenue predictions. The estimations are gained from a SWOT analysis conducted by research analysts and based on the demand-supply chain, consumer sentiment, brand acceptance, and socio-economic factors. Government policies and their impact on the segments are taken into consideration.
Some points from table of content:
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends by Regions
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)
5 Covid-19 Vaccine Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)
6 North America
7 Europe
8 China
9 Japan
10 South Korea
11 Middle East
12 Southeast Asia
13 Central & South America
14 Key Players Profiles
14.1 Inovio Pharmaceuticals
14.1.1 Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Details
14.1.2 Inovio Pharmaceuticals Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
14.1.3 Inovio Pharmaceuticals Covid-19 Vaccine Introduction
14.1.4 Inovio Pharmaceuticals Revenue in Covid-19 Vaccine Business (2015-2020))
14.1.5 Inovio Pharmaceuticals Recent Development
14.2 Takis Biotech (Evvivax)
14.3 Zydus Cadila
14.4 Codagenix, Inc.
14.5 GeoVax, Inc.
14.6 Bravovax
14.7 Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies
14.8 Altimmune
14.9 Vaxart
14.10 CanSino Biologics
14.11 ExpreS2ion Biotechnologies ApS
14.12 Clover Biopharmaceuticals
14.13 GSK
14.14 Vaxil Bio Ltd.
14.15 Generex
14.16 Novavax, Inc.
14.17 Sanofi Pasteur
14.18 Baylor
14.19 iBio, Inc.
14.20 Zydus Cadila
14.21 Moderna, Inc.
14.22 Curevac
14.23 ImmunoPrecise
15 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions
16 Appendix
