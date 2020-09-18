Clinical Laboratory Services Market 2020: Global Analysis, Industry Growth, Current Trends and Forecast till 2026

“Clinical Laboratory Services - Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers and Analysis of Top Key Players to 2026”

Summary:

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Clinical Laboratory Services - Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers and Analysis of Top Key Players to 2026” To Its Research Database.

Overview

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Clinical Laboratory Services estimated at US$96.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$135.5 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2020-2026. Hospital-based Laboratories, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.6% CAGR and reach US$78.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Independent Laboratories segment is readjusted to a revised 5.4% CAGR for the next 6-year period.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Human & Tumor Genetics

Clinical Chemistry

Medical Microbiology & Cytology

Other Esoteric Tests

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospital-Based Laboratories

Stand-Alone Laboratories

Clinic-Based Laboratories

Based on regional and country-level analysis, the Clinical Laboratory Services market has been segmented as follows:

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Clinical Laboratory Services market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.

The key players covered in this study

Quest Diagnostics

Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings (LabCorp)

Abbott

Charles River Laboratories

Siemens Healthineers

OPKO Health Inc

ARUP Laboratories

Sonic Healthcare

Neogenomics Laboratories, Inc

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

4 Clinical Laboratory Services Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

5 Clinical Laboratory Services Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

11Key Players Profiles

12Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions

Continued………



