Clinical Laboratory Services Market 2020: Global Analysis, Industry Growth, Current Trends and Forecast till 2026
“Clinical Laboratory Services - Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers and Analysis of Top Key Players to 2026”
Updated Research Report of Clinical Laboratory Services Market 2020-2026:
Summary:
Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Clinical Laboratory Services - Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers and Analysis of Top Key Players to 2026” To Its Research Database.
Overview
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Clinical Laboratory Services estimated at US$96.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$135.5 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2020-2026. Hospital-based Laboratories, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.6% CAGR and reach US$78.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Independent Laboratories segment is readjusted to a revised 5.4% CAGR for the next 6-year period.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Human & Tumor Genetics
Clinical Chemistry
Medical Microbiology & Cytology
Other Esoteric Tests
Market segment by Application, split into
Hospital-Based Laboratories
Stand-Alone Laboratories
Clinic-Based Laboratories
Based on regional and country-level analysis, the Clinical Laboratory Services market has been segmented as follows:
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Clinical Laboratory Services market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.
The key players covered in this study
Quest Diagnostics
Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings (LabCorp)
Abbott
Charles River Laboratories
Siemens Healthineers
OPKO Health Inc
ARUP Laboratories
Sonic Healthcare
Neogenomics Laboratories, Inc
Major Key Points in Table of Content
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
4 Clinical Laboratory Services Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)
5 Clinical Laboratory Services Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)
11Key Players Profiles
12Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions
Continued………
