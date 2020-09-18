FW: One lane of traffic Shelburne rd in Shelburne - REOPEN

Traffic alert – Shelburne rd South bound in Shelburne

Shelburne rd South Bound in Shelburne is down to one lane in the area of Windmill bay rd.

This incident is expected to last until further notice Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully