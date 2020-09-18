Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
FW: One lane of traffic Shelburne rd in Shelburne - REOPEN

The roadway is reopened to both lanes

 

From: Sumner, Samantha via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov> Sent: Thursday, September 17, 2020 10:21 PM To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov> Subject: One lane of traffic Shelburne rd in Shelburne

 

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

Traffic alert – Shelburne rd South bound in Shelburne

 

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Williston State Police 

 

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Shelburne rd South Bound in Shelburne is down to one lane in the area of Windmill bay rd.

 

This incident is expected to last  until further notice Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully

 

Samantha Sumner

Emergency Communications Dispatcher 

VSP Williston PSAP

2777 St. George Rd

Williston, VT 05495

802-878-7111  /   PSAP Fax  802-878-3173

 

